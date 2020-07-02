Damariscotta Police Warn of Fraud in Connection With January Smash-and-Grab Burglaries

The Damariscotta Police Department is issuing a warning about financial fraud in connection with a series of smash-and-grab vehicle burglaries in January.

Victims of those burglaries should check their financial information, according to Sgt. Erick Halpin. Just last week, someone attempted to assume the identity of a Damariscotta burglary victim to withdraw funds from a Freeport branch of the victim’s bank.

The attempt, which was unsuccessful, was the latest of multiple similar attempts in Lincoln County and elsewhere, according to Halpin. The burglar or burglars made off with driver’s licenses, checkbooks, credit cards, and other personal information during the spree.

Halpin wants townspeople to stay vigilant: to lock their vehicles and remove valuables from their vehicles. Due to the recent activity, police have concerns about another round of the burglaries.

Multiple law enforcement agencies continue to investigate and share information about the burglaries, according to Halpin.

The burglaries occurred in Damariscotta and Wiscasset, as well as other Midcoast towns, the night of Thursday, Jan. 2. In Lincoln County, three vehicles were burglarized at Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta and, a short time later, four at the Wiscasset Community Center. Those burglaries took place in busy parking lots during athletic events.

Police encourage anyone who sees suspicious activity to contact their local law enforcement agency. The nonemergency number for the Damariscotta Police Department is 563-1909. The emergency number is 911.

