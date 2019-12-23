Waldoboro Police Report

The Waldoboro Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Dec. 9-20:

Arrest

Derick Winslow, 29, Waldoboro, warrant, Dec. 14.

Summonses

Christopher Brown, 52, Washington, uninspected motor vehicle, Dec. 10.

Joshua Drinkwater, 35, Waldoboro, failure to provide proof of insurance, uninspected motor vehicle, Dec. 17.

Henry Groth Kennard, 34, Waldoboro, speeding, Dec. 19.

Amy McLeod, 44, Waldoboro, uninspected motor vehicle, Dec. 12.

Luke Noonan, 22, Union, failing to report an accident, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury, Dec. 11.

Keeleigh Weaver, 21, Rockland, speeding, Dec. 12.

Jeanette Wordock, 66, Bristol, speeding, Dec. 10.

Investigations

Dec. 9: Officer Chase Bosse investigated a report of threatening phone calls.

Dec. 9: Officer Jeffery Fuller investigated a report from Hannaford Supermarket of a theft.

Dec. 10: Officer Dwight Jones investigated a report from Family Dollar of a theft.

Dec. 14: Officer Jones investigated a report from Irving of a theft.

Dec. 17: Officer Thomas Bartunek investigated a report of a theft of some chickens.

Officers responded to 307 calls for service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

