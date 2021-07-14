Body of Missing Freeport Woman Found

The body of a missing Freeport woman was discovered by recreational boaters in the ocean, a few miles offshore between Seguin Island and Southport, on Saturday, July 10, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, July 13.

The body, later identified as Wendy Lewis, 55, of Freeport, was recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard and then transferred to the Maine Marine Patrol for transport to the Marine Patrol Station in Boothbay Harbor, according to the press release.

Lewis had been reported missing to the Freeport Police Department on Wednesday, July 7. The next day Lewis’ car was recovered near the Salt Pond Preserve in Bristol and ground, air, and water searches were undertaken that proved unsuccessful.

A Friday, July 9 Facebook post from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said that Lewis’ last phone activity was in the Bristol area around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7.

The cause of death will be determined by the Maine Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, according to the press release.

Lindsey Chasteen, office administrator for the agency, said by email that an autopsy was conducted and “no further information is available at this time as this is an on-going investigation.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

