Damariscotta Police Arrest Suspect in Theft at Coastal Car Wash

On Dec. 11, the Damariscotta Police Department arrested a suspect in a theft at Coastal Car Wash and Detail Center.

On Nov. 28, the police department received a report of a theft overnight there. After reviewing security camera footage, police were able to ascertain that the car seen at the car wash in the middle of the night was registered to Nathan Brewer, 34, of Nobleboro. Brewer has been convicted of several thefts in the last 10 years, according to the arrest affidavit.

A male in a hooded sweatshirt was seen on the video to “rummage through the desk area and was placing items in his left pocket,” according to the affidavit.

The owners of the car wash reported that $720 in car wash tokens, $595 in cash from a money bag, and $175 in cash from a tip bag were stolen for a total estimated amount of $1,490.

On Nov. 29, Brewer’s car was impounded for suspicion of driving under the influence. Upon searching the vehicle, some car wash tokens were found in the car after the department obtained a search warrant on Dec. 5.

“The Damariscotta Police Department worked collaboratively with the business owner and was able to utilize the businesses video surveillance system to help identify and arrest the subject,” Chief Jason Warlick said in a statement. “This is another great example of how community policing and having video systems can help either thwart crime or lead to successful arrest and prosecution of the person responsible. I can’t urge other business owners enough on the importance of a security surveillance system in the event their business becomes a victim of a crime.”

As part of Brewer’s bail conditions, the arrest affidavit requests that he not be able to return to Coastal Car Wash or have any contact with the owners or employees there.

