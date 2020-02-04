Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Jan. 27 to Feb. 2:

Arrests

Christopher Donahue, Damariscotta, violation of condition of release, Jan. 28.

Brian Dunn, Waldoboro, operating under the influence, Route 1, Feb. 1.

Joshua Dwyer, Naples, criminal mischief, terrorizing, Jan. 31.

Summonses

Michelle Brown, Bristol, speeding, Bristol Road, Jan. 27.

Alexander Cousens, South Thomaston, speeding, Route 1, Jan. 28.

Nathaniel Lavoie, Auburn, insurance, Main Street, Feb. 1.

Robert Throckmorton, Bristol, speeding, Bristol Road, Jan. 27.

Other activity

Jan. 27: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted another agency on Biscay Road, assisted a citizen at the police department, conducted speed enforcement on Bristol Road, and gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road.

Officer Melodylee Pinkham conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, gave two warnings for speeding in a school zone on Main Street, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street, gave a warning for a defect on Route 1, gave a warning for a defect on Biscay Road, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, and warned a driver for a defect and operation on Bristol Road.

Chief Jason Warlick took a report of theft on Main Street.

Jan. 28: Officer Kyle Sylvester conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Miles Street (no injuries), assisted another agency on Biscay Road, took a police information report on Coastal Market Drive, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Miles Street, investigated a report of theft on Standpipe Road, and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Officer Pinkham investigated a car vs. deer accident on Bristol Road (no human injuries).

Jan. 29: Chief Warlick conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a police information report on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, and assisted with a juvenile problem on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted a citizen at the police department, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, assisted another agency on Miles Street, gave a warning for improper auxiliary lighting on Main Street, and gave a warning for no lights after dark on Main Street.

Jan. 30: Chief Warlick conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, investigated a report of erratic operations on Route 1, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted with a juvenile problem on Main Street, assisted another agency on Schooner Street, took a report of lost property on Belvedere Road, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Jan. 31: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a domestic disturbance on Cathedral Pines Road, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries, non-reportable damage), and investigated a hit-and-run motor-vehicle accident on Bristol Road (no injuries).

Officer Sylvester investigated a report of a traffic hazard on Main Street, gave a warning for improper auxiliary lights on Main Street, and conducted a compliance check at the police department.

Feb. 1: Sgt. Halpin assisted with an animal complaint on Egypt Road, assisted another agency on Cathedral Pines Road, and gave a warning for improper passing on Route 1.

Officer Pinkham gave a warning for improper auxiliary lighting on Main Street, gave two warnings for speeding on Main Street, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Miles Street, gave a warning for a defect on Route 1, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, assisted another agency on Miles Street, and assisted another agency on Main Street.

Feb. 2: Officer Mark Graham investigated a report of suspicious activity on Eagle Lane and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Officer Pinkham gave four warnings for defects on Route 1, gave a warning for speeding on Back Meadow Road, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, and gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

Officers responded to 194 calls for service.

