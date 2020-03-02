Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Feb. 24 to March 1:

Feb. 24: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted another agency on Alison Lane, assisted a citizen on School Street, took a police information report on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Chief Jason Warlick and Officer Melodylee Pinkham assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Officer Pinkham assisted another agency on Main Street, gave a warning for a defect on Route 1, assisted another agency on Miles Street, investigated an alarm on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Feb. 25: Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated an alarm on Main Street, assisted another agency on Miles Street, took a police information report on Coastal Market Drive, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and investigated a report of theft on Main Street.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on Elm Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Chief Warlick and Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Officer Pinkham investigated two reports of suspicious activity on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester and Officer Pinkham assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Feb. 26: Officer Tyson Fait took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, assisted another agency on Miles Street, assisted a citizen on Pond Circle, assisted another agency on Miles Street, assisted another agency on Schooner Street, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, assisted another agency on Miles Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, and took a police information report on Main Street.

Chief Warlick, Officer Sylvester, and Officer Fait assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated a parking problem on Vine Street and took a report of a traffic hazard on Parking Lot Lane.

Feb. 27: Chief Warlick, Sgt. Halpin, Officer Sylvester, and Officer Pinkham conducted a special detail at Miles hospital.

Sgt. Halpin took a report of a traffic hazard on Standpipe Road.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen at the police department, took a police information report on Bristol Road, responded to a motor-vehicle accident on Coastal Market Drive (no injuries, non-reportable damage), took a police information report on Main Street, took a report of found property on Church Street, and investigated an alarm on Main Street.

Feb. 28: Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Schooner Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, gave a warning for operation on Main Street, assisted another agency on Westview Road, took a police information report on Main Street, took a report of found property on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated a report of bad checks on Biscay Road, and investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street.

Chief Warlick investigated a traffic hazard on Lessner Road, assisted with a juvenile problem on Main Street, and conducted a compliance check at the police department.

Feb. 29: Officer Pinkham conducted a compliance check at the police department and gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

March 1: Sgt. Halpin took a report of fraud on Main Street.

Officer Pinkham took a report of harassment by phone on Main Street.

Officers responded to 146 calls for service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

