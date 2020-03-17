Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of March 9-15:

Arrest

Percy Nickles, Dresden, domestic violence terrorizing, March 13.

Summonses

Richard Brussard, Spruce Head, speeding, Route 1, March 15.

Mary O’Rourke, Nobleboro, expired registration, Main Street, March 15.

Hailey Pitcher, Jefferson, speeding, Main Street, March 9.

Jason Vieira, Bremen, failure to register vehicle, Biscay Road, March 10.

Other activity

March 9: Officer Melodylee Pinkham investigated suspicious activity on Biscay Road, gave a warning for inspection on Church Street, investigated a hit-and-run accident with property damage on Main Street, assisted another agency on Pinkham Road, and assisted another agency on Biscay Road.

Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, gave a warning for operation on Biscay Road, assisted another agency on Meadow Court, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Biscay Road.

Chief Jason Warlick and Sgt. Halpin investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street.

March 10: Officer Kyle Sylvester and Officer Joseph Booth conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street

Officer Sylvester gave a warning for a defect on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street.

Chief Warlick investigated a report of child abuse.

Officer Pinkham conducted a compliance check on School Street, took a report of found property on School Street, gave a warning for operation on Bristol Road, took a police information report on School Street, and investigated a report of harassment on Main Street.

March 11: Officer Tyson Fait conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a report of lost property on School Street, and gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

Officer Sylvester gave a warning for registration on Biscay Road, gave a warning for a defect on Main Street, gave a warning for operation on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted another agency on Meadow Court, took a report of lost property at the police department, gave a warning for a defect on Main Street, took two police information reports on Main Street, attempted to locate a subject on Church Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, assisted another agency on Miles Street, assisted a citizen on Creek Lane, attempted to locate a subject on Church Street, and assisted with a juvenile problem on South Road.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on Creek Lane.

March 12: Chief Warlick assisted a citizen at the police department, took a police information report on School Street, assisted with a civil issue on Ebert Lane, assisted a citizen on Cottage Point Road, and investigated a juvenile problem on Theater Street.

Officer Sylvester gave a warning for speeding on Main Street and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

March 13: Sgt. Halpin investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted a drug investigation on Miles Street, investigated a report of theft on Bristol Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin investigated a report of suspicious activity on Miles Street.

Officer Booth investigated a police information report on Main Street.

Chief Warlick took a report of an accident with minor property damage on Elm Street (no injuries, drivers exchanged information) and took a police information report on School Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated a report of suspicious activity on High Street, conducted a compliance check at the police department, and assisted another agency on Headgate Road.

March 14: Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Meadow Court.

Officer Pinkham assisted another agency on Miles Street and conducted a compliance check at the police department.

March 15: Sgt. Halpin gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road.

Officer Pinkham gave a warning for failure to stop at a stop sign on Main Street and gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

Officers responded to 156 calls for service.

