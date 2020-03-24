Advanced Search
Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of March 16-22:

Summonses

Robert Correa, Eldersburg, Md., speeding, Bristol Road, March 19.

Kristina Donahue, Waldoboro, operating after suspension, Route 1, March 16.

Other activity

March 16: Sgt. Erick Halpin investigated an animal complaint on Belvedere Road, took a police information report on Main Street, and investigated an accident with property damage on Coastal Market Drive.

Officer Melodylee Pinkham gave a warning for expired registration on Main Street.

March 17: Chief Jason Warlick assisted citizens at the police department and took a police information report on Route 1.

Chief Warlick and Officer Joseph Booth assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Officer Booth assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Officer Pinkham gave a warning for speeding on Route 1 and gave a warning for operation on Piper Mill Road.

March 18: Officer Pinkham gave a warning for speeding on Back Meadow Road.

Chief Warlick gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, took a report of fraud on Schooner Street, and took a report of fraud on Bristol Road.

Chief Warlick and Officer Booth assisted another agency on Miles Street.

March 19: Officer Pinkham gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road, investigated an alarm on Main Street, and investigated a police information report on Main Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester and Officer Booth investigated a fireworks complaint on Church Street, investigated an alarm on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

March 20: Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen at the police department, conducted a compliance check at the police department, and investigated an alarm on Main Street.

Chief Warlick, Sgt. Halpin, and Officer Pinkham assisted another agency on Midcoast Road.

Officer Sylvester took a police information report on Midcoast Road.

March 21: Officer Pinkham took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

March 22: Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Castner Landing and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Officer Pinkham conducted a compliance check at the police department and gave a warning for a defect on Main Street.

Officers responded to 165 calls for service.

