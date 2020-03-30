Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of March 23-29:

Summonses

Kristina Donahue, Waldoboro, operating after suspension, Miles Street, March 26.

Nicole Mokeme, Bowdoin, passing on the right, Route 1, March 23.

Other activity

March 23: Sgt. Erick Halpin took a police information report on Miles Street, assisted another agency on Miles Street, served paperwork on Hutchings Road, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Officer Melodylee Pinkham gave a warning for operation on Biscay Road.

March 24: Officer Pinkham investigated an alarm on Main Street, assisted with a parking problem on Theater Street, and gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road.

Chief Jason Warlick assisted a citizen on Belvedere Road, investigated suspicious activity on Biscay Road, and took a police information report on Theater Street.

Chief Warlick and Officer Joseph Booth investigated a motor-vehicle accident on School Street (no injuries) and assisted a citizen on Center Street.

March 25: Chief Warlick gave a warning for failure to yield on Biscay Road, assisted another agency on School Street, assisted another agency at the police department, and investigated a report of fraud on Pond Circle.

Officer Kyle Sylvester assisted with a civil issue on Ledgewood Court.

March 26: Officer Pinkham assisted another agency on Miles Street and investigated a report of theft on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester and Officer Booth investigated an assault on Bristol Road and investigated a report of theft on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted a citizen on Biscay Road.

March 27: Sgt. Halpin investigated an animal complaint at Hodgdon and Pleasant streets and took a report of suspicious activity on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated a report of criminal mischief on Bristol Road, assisted another agency on Egypt Road, and conducted a compliance check at the police department.

March 28: Officer Sylvester investigated a juvenile problem on Biscay Road, investigated a report of a domestic incident on Huston Cove Lane, gave a warning for operation on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

March 29: Officer Pinkham conducted a compliance check at the police department.

Officers responded to 170 calls for service.

