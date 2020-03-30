Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Damariscotta Police Report

at

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of March 23-29:

Summonses

Kristina Donahue, Waldoboro, operating after suspension, Miles Street, March 26.

Nicole Mokeme, Bowdoin, passing on the right, Route 1, March 23.

Other activity

March 23: Sgt. Erick Halpin took a police information report on Miles Street, assisted another agency on Miles Street, served paperwork on Hutchings Road, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Officer Melodylee Pinkham gave a warning for operation on Biscay Road.

March 24: Officer Pinkham investigated an alarm on Main Street, assisted with a parking problem on Theater Street, and gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road.

Chief Jason Warlick assisted a citizen on Belvedere Road, investigated suspicious activity on Biscay Road, and took a police information report on Theater Street.

Chief Warlick and Officer Joseph Booth investigated a motor-vehicle accident on School Street (no injuries) and assisted a citizen on Center Street.

March 25: Chief Warlick gave a warning for failure to yield on Biscay Road, assisted another agency on School Street, assisted another agency at the police department, and investigated a report of fraud on Pond Circle.

Officer Kyle Sylvester assisted with a civil issue on Ledgewood Court.

March 26: Officer Pinkham assisted another agency on Miles Street and investigated a report of theft on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester and Officer Booth investigated an assault on Bristol Road and investigated a report of theft on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted a citizen on Biscay Road.

March 27: Sgt. Halpin investigated an animal complaint at Hodgdon and Pleasant streets and took a report of suspicious activity on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated a report of criminal mischief on Bristol Road, assisted another agency on Egypt Road, and conducted a compliance check at the police department.

March 28: Officer Sylvester investigated a juvenile problem on Biscay Road, investigated a report of a domestic incident on Huston Cove Lane, gave a warning for operation on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

March 29: Officer Pinkham conducted a compliance check at the police department.

Officers responded to 170 calls for service.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company