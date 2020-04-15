Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Damariscotta Police Report

at

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of April 6-12:

April 6: Sgt. Erick Halpin gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted a citizen on School Street, took a police information report on Main Street.

Officer Melodylee Pinkham gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

April 7: Chief Jason Warlick took a police information report on Ledgewood Court Drive, assisted a citizen at the police department, took a police information report on Pinkham Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen on Salt Bay Drive, assisted a citizen on Church Street, assisted another agency at the police department, and took a police information report on Bristol Road.

Officer Joseph Booth investigated a report of littering on Long Lane, investigated a report of theft on Main Street, and investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries).

Chief Warlick and Officer Booth assisted another agency on Main Street, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Midcoast Road, and attempted to locate a subject.

Officer Pinkham investigated a juvenile problem on Main Street.

April 8: Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on Belvedere Road, took a police information report on Pond Circle, assisted another agency at the police department, assisted another agency on School Street, and took a report of a phone scam at the police department.

Sgt. Halpin took a police information report on Biscay Road.

April 9: Officer Pinkham gave a warning for operation on Biscay Road.

Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen on Bristol Road.

Officer Booth conducted a compliance check at the police department, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Bristol Road (no injuries), and removed a traffic hazard on Main Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester and Officer Booth investigated a motor-vehicle accident at School Street and Bristol Road (no injuries), investigated a traffic hazard at Belvedere Road and Main Street, and conducted a welfare check on Powell Lane.

Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Route 1, investigated an alarm on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Biscay Road.

April 10: Officer Sylvester removed a traffic hazard at Church Street and School Street and investigated an animal complaint on Egypt Road.

Officer Sylvester and Officer Booth removed a traffic hazard at Back Meadow Road and Standpipe Road.

Officer Booth removed a traffic hazard from Back Meadow Road.

Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen on Bristol Road, took a police information report on Biscay Road, took a report of found property on Keene Woods Road, and removed a traffic hazard on White Oak Ridge Road.

April 11: Sgt. Halpin investigated a traffic hazard at Church Street and School Street and took a police information report at Church Street and Hodgdon Street.

Officer Sylvester took a police information report on Main Street.

April 12: Officer Pinkham investigated a report of fraud on Meadow Court.

Officers responded to 149 calls for service.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company