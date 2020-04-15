Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of April 6-12:

April 6: Sgt. Erick Halpin gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted a citizen on School Street, took a police information report on Main Street.

Officer Melodylee Pinkham gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

April 7: Chief Jason Warlick took a police information report on Ledgewood Court Drive, assisted a citizen at the police department, took a police information report on Pinkham Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen on Salt Bay Drive, assisted a citizen on Church Street, assisted another agency at the police department, and took a police information report on Bristol Road.

Officer Joseph Booth investigated a report of littering on Long Lane, investigated a report of theft on Main Street, and investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries).

Chief Warlick and Officer Booth assisted another agency on Main Street, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Midcoast Road, and attempted to locate a subject.

Officer Pinkham investigated a juvenile problem on Main Street.

April 8: Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on Belvedere Road, took a police information report on Pond Circle, assisted another agency at the police department, assisted another agency on School Street, and took a report of a phone scam at the police department.

Sgt. Halpin took a police information report on Biscay Road.

April 9: Officer Pinkham gave a warning for operation on Biscay Road.

Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen on Bristol Road.

Officer Booth conducted a compliance check at the police department, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Bristol Road (no injuries), and removed a traffic hazard on Main Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester and Officer Booth investigated a motor-vehicle accident at School Street and Bristol Road (no injuries), investigated a traffic hazard at Belvedere Road and Main Street, and conducted a welfare check on Powell Lane.

Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Route 1, investigated an alarm on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Biscay Road.

April 10: Officer Sylvester removed a traffic hazard at Church Street and School Street and investigated an animal complaint on Egypt Road.

Officer Sylvester and Officer Booth removed a traffic hazard at Back Meadow Road and Standpipe Road.

Officer Booth removed a traffic hazard from Back Meadow Road.

Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen on Bristol Road, took a police information report on Biscay Road, took a report of found property on Keene Woods Road, and removed a traffic hazard on White Oak Ridge Road.

April 11: Sgt. Halpin investigated a traffic hazard at Church Street and School Street and took a police information report at Church Street and Hodgdon Street.

Officer Sylvester took a police information report on Main Street.

April 12: Officer Pinkham investigated a report of fraud on Meadow Court.

Officers responded to 149 calls for service.

