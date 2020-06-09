Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of June 1-7:

Arrest

Donald Smart, Damariscotta, domestic violence criminal threatening, June 1.

Summonses

Olivia Carter, Waldoboro, leaving scene of motor-vehicle accident, operating after suspension, June 2.

Randy Field, Johns Island, S.C., operating after suspension, Main Street, June 2.

Valentino Graham, Portland, operating after suspension, Route 1, June 7.

Steven Turner, Washington, speeding, Route 1, June 5.

Other activity

June 1: Sgt. Erick Halpin investigated a domestic disturbance on Hodgdon Street, took a report of theft on Salt Bay Drive, assisted a citizen on Back Meadow Road, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Melodylee Pinkham took a report of theft on Back Meadow Road, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, and investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries).

June 2: Officer Kyle Sylvester assisted another agency on Biscay Road and assisted a citizen on Midcoast Road.

Chief Jason Warlick investigated a report of a violation of bail conditions on Hodgdon Street and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Officer Joseph Booth conducted speed enforcement on Main Street and gave six warnings for speeding on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester and Officer Booth conducted a compliance check on Main Street.

Officer Pinkham gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, took a report of suspicious activity on Church Street, gave a warning for a defect on Main Street, and took a police information report on Twin Cove Lane.

Officer Pinkham and Officer Booth investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street.

June 3: Chief Warlick assisted with a civil issue on Midcoast Road, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Egypt Road, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Chief Warlick and Officer Booth investigated a traffic hazard on Main Street.

Officer Booth conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, gave a warning for a defect on Route 1, and gave a warning for failure to obey a traffic-control device on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

June 4: Chief Warlick gave two warnings for speeding on Bristol Road, gave a warning for operating a motor vehicle with a hand-held device on Biscay Road, and took a report of lost property on Parking Lot Lane.

Officer Booth assisted a citizen at the police department; conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, Bristol Road, and Route 1; gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, and investigated a report of loud noise on Ledgewood Court.

Chief Warlick and Officer Booth responded to a report of fighting on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated an alarm on Biscay Road and assisted with an animal complaint on Ledgewood Court.

June 5: Sgt. Halpin conducted a compliance check on Back Meadow Road, took a report of fraud on Main Street, took a report of lost property on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Miles Street, and gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

Officer Booth assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street, investigated a motor-vehicle accident at Bristol Road and School Street (no injuries), conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, investigated an alarm on Main Street, assisted with an animal complaint on Biscay Road, gave a warning for a defect on Main Street, and gave a warning for a defect on Route 1.

Officer Pinkham gave two warnings for speeding on Route 1 and took a report of found property at the police department.

June 6: Officer Mark Graham investigated an alarm on Bristol Road.

Officer Pinkham investigated a report of a burglary on Egypt Road, took a police information report on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

June 7: Sgt. Halpin gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, assisted a citizen on Miles Street, and gave a warning for speeding on Egypt Road.

Officer Pinkham assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street and gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

Officers responded to 208 calls for service.

