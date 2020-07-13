Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of July 6-12:

Arrest

Harold Morton, Damariscotta, operating under the influence, Main Street, July 10.

Summonses

Jessica Jackson, Rockland, failure to provide proof of insurance, operating after suspension, unregistered motor vehicle, Main Street, July 10.

Matthew Weil, Rockport, failure to stop at a red light, Main Street, July 10.

Other activity

July 6: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, took a complaint of ongoing speeding issue on Bristol Road, investigated a traffic hazard on Standpipe Road, investigated a report of theft on Biscay Road, conducted speed enforcement on Bristol Road, and gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road.

Chief Jason Warlick and Sgt. Halpin investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries).

Officer Melodylee Pinkham assisted another agency on Parking Lot Lane, conducted a welfare check on Main Street, and gave a warning for a defect on Main Street.

July 7: Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries), assisted a citizen at the police department, and took a police information report on Church Street.

Chief Warlick conducted a compliance check on School Street.

Officer Pinkham conducted a compliance check at the police department and assisted another agency on Main Street.

July 8: Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen at the police department, took a report of phone harassment on Main Street, gave four warnings for using a hand-held device while driving on Main Street, took a complaint of an ongoing issue with speeding vehicles on High Street, and assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin conducted a texting-while-driving detail on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated an alarm on Miles Street.

July 9: Chief Warlick gave a warning for failure to maintain lane on Biscay Road, assisted a citizen on Twin Cove Lane, assisted a citizen at the police department, and assisted another agency on Belvedere Road.

Sgt. Halpin gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries), investigated a report of suspicious activity on School Street, took a late report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, assisted another agency on Meadow Court, assisted a citizen on School Street, and investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Center Street.

Officer Joseph Booth investigated a report of a dog left in a vehicle on Salt Bay Drive, assisted a citizen on School Street, took a report of fraud on Pine Ridge Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated an animal complaint on Miles Street, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, conducted a hands-free detail on Main Street, and gave a warning for using a hand-held device while driving on Bristol Road.

Officer Sylvester conducted a compliance check at the police department, conducted a welfare check on Ledgewood Court, and gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road.

July 10: Sgt. Halpin investigated a report of a dog left in a vehicle on Main Street, investigated a car vs. deer accident on Egypt Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Pinkham investigated a police information report on Main Street, assisted with unwanted subjects on Twin Cove Lane, and investigated a report of suspicious activity on Church Street.

July 11: Officer Mark Graham investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street and took a report of lost property on Main Street.

Officer Pinkham took a report of lost property on Main Street and investigated suspicious activity on Main Street.

July 12: Officer Pinkham gave a warning for speeding on Midcoast Road and investigated a late report of an accident on Church Street (no injuries, non-reportable damage).

Sgt. Halpin gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road.

Officers responded to 182 calls for service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

