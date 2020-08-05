Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of July 27 through Aug. 2:

Summons

Elizabeth Cope, Waldoboro, speeding, Main Street, July 28.

Other activity

July 27: Sgt. Erick Halpin investigated an ongoing trespassing issue on Oyster Creek Lane, took a report of lost property on Belvedere Road, investigated a 911 hang-up on Elm Street, took a report of suspicious activity at the police department, took a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, took a report of lost property on School Street, assisted a citizen on Hemlock Lane, took a police information report on Midcoast Road, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Joseph Booth investigated an animal complaint on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, gave a warning for a defect on Route 1, gave a warning for a defect on Main Street, and gave a warning for failure to stop at a stop sign on Route 1.

July 28: Officer Kyle Sylvester assisted another agency on Church Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, took a police information report on Church Street, investigated a hit-and-run accident on Main Street (no injuries), and took a report of found property on Main Street.

Officer Phil Tessier investigated a report of theft on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester and Officer Tessier conducted a welfare check on Pond Circle.

Officer Booth conducted a compliance check at the police department, investigated a report of theft on Main Street, conducted a compliance check on School Street, took a police information report on Miles Street, investigated a report of a dog left in a vehicle on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, took a police information report on Elm Street, conducted a traffic detail on Main Street, gave a warning for using a hand-held device while driving on Main Street, gave a warning for a defect on Main Street, gave a warning for registration on Route 1, gave two warnings for defects on Route 1, gave a warning for operation on Route 1, and investigated a report of harassment on Main Street.

July 29: Sgt. Halpin took a report of found property on Belvedere Road and assisted a citizen on Church Street.

Officer Sylvester took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1 and gave a warning for no lights after dark on Bristol Road.

July 30: Officer Booth assisted a citizen on School Street, took a police information report on Main Street, investigated a 911 hang-up on Main Street, conducted a welfare check on Miles Street, and took a police information report on School Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated a report of harassment on South Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, investigated a report of harassment on Main Street, and investigated a report of harassment on South Road.

July 31: Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen on South Road, assisted a citizen on Coastal Market Drive, assisted a citizen at the police department, took a report of speeding traffic on Elm Street, took a report of lost property on Main Street, and investigated a report of suspicious activity on Parking Lot Lane.

Officer Sylvester took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street, investigated a 911 hang-up on Biscay Road, investigated suspicious activity on Belvedere Road, and investigated a 911 hang-up on Heater Road.

Aug. 1: Sgt. Halpin gave a warning for speeding on Church Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, and gave two warnings for operation on Main Street.

Officer Booth gave two warnings for speeding on Main Street, assisted another agency on Hodgdon Street, investigated an alarm on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, investigated a noise complaint on Twin Cove Lane, assisted with a juvenile problem on Twin Cove Lane, and assisted with unwanted subjects on Twin Cove Lane.

Aug. 2: Officer Mark Graham investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries).

Officer Booth gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road, gave two warnings for speeding on Bristol Road, gave two warnings for speeding on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement on Route 1, gave a warning for failure to stop at a stop sign on Main Street, and gave a warning for a defect on Main Street.

Officers responded to 206 calls for service.

