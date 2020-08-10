Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Aug. 3-9:

Arrest

Matthew Donovan, violation of condition of release, Aug. 3.

Summonses

Jacob Crawford, Rockport, speeding, Route 1, Aug. 3.

Joshua Lund, Canaan, speeding, Main Street, Aug. 4.

Hannah Workman, Edgecomb, speeding, Bristol Road, Aug. 9.

Other activity

Aug. 3: Sgt. Erick Halpin investigated a report of theft on Twin Cove Lane, took a police information report on Main Street, investigated a report of theft on Twin Cove Lane, assisted a citizen at the police department, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Twin Cove Lane (no injuries), investigated a report of theft on Twin Cove Lane, gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Bristol Road (no injuries), and took a report of fraud on Cohen Lane.

Officer Phil Tessier investigated a report of fraud on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Officer Joseph Booth took a report of fraud on Water Street, took a report of suspicious activity on Twin Cove Lane, assisted another agency on Twin Cove Lane, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Aug. 4: Officer Kyle Sylvester took a report of fraud on Lessner Road, assisted a citizen on Route 1, assisted another agency on Midcoast Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, took a report of found property on Standpipe Road, and conducted a compliance check on School Street.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on Ledgewood Court and took a report of a traffic hazard on Church Street.

Officer Booth gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, gave a warning for a defect on Route 1, gave a warning for a defect on Main Street, and gave a warning for a defect on Biscay Road.

Aug. 5: Chief Warlick, Officer Sylvester, and Officer Booth executed a search warrant on Midcoast Road.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated an alarm on Main Street, took a report of fraud on Blue Haven Lane, investigated a 911 hang-up on Main Street, investigated a report of a car vs. pedestrian accident on Main Street (no accident found), assisted a citizen on Bristol Road, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Aug. 6: Chief Warlick took a police information report on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated a report of harassment on Biscay Road, took a report of harassment on North Road, investigated a juvenile problem on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on Bristol Road.

Aug. 7: Sgt. Halpin investigated a traffic hazard at Biscay Road and Main Street, assisted a citizen on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street, took a report of found property on Hodgdon Street, took a police information report on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Belvedere Road, and investigated a report of a domestic incident on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester took a report of fraud on Standpipe Road.

Aug. 8: Sgt. Halpin investigated a report of trespassing on Church Street, took a report of found property on Church Street, and investigated an alarm on Main Street.

Officer Booth took a police information report on South Road and gave a warning for a defect on Main Street.

Aug. 9: Sgt. Halpin investigated a car vs. deer injury on Main Street (no human injuries).

Officer Booth investigated a report of suspicious activity on Twin Cove Lane and gave a warning for failure to stop at a stop sign on Main Street.

Officers responded to 173 calls for service.

