Damariscotta Police Report

at

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Aug. 17-23:

Aug. 17: Officer Phil Tessier took a report of found property on School Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, and conducted a compliance check on School Street.

Sgt. Erick Halpin took a police information report on Church Street, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, and took a report of criminal mischief on Route 1.

Officer Joseph Booth gave a warning for speeding on Route 1 and investigated an alarm on Biscay Road.

Aug. 18: Officer Booth gave four warnings for speeding on Route 1, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Lessner Road, gave a warning for failing to stop at a stop sign on Route 1, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, and assisted with a civil issue on Main Street.

Officer Tessier investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries, non-reportable damage) and conducted a compliance check at the police department.

Officer Kyle Sylvester assisted another agency on Jackie’s Trail.

Aug. 19: Officer Tessier investigated a report of fraud on Church Street, assisted a citizen on Biscay Road, assisted a citizen on Parking Lot Lane, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Chief Jason Warlick took a report of found property on Hodgdon Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Vine Street, removed a traffic hazard from Biscay Road, assisted with an animal complaint on Pleasant Street, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Courtyard Street (no injuries), and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Aug. 20: Officer Tessier investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries, non-reportable damage), and removed a traffic hazard from Main Street.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted a citizen on School Street, and conducted a compliance check at the police department.

Officer Sylvester assisted a citizen on Ellinwood Drive.

Aug. 21: Sgt. Halpin gave a warning for speeding on Back Meadow Road, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted a citizen on School Street, and took a report of lost property on Parking Lot Lane.

Officer Sylvester investigated a domestic disturbance on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Aspen Lane, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, and took a report of lost property on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester and Chief Warlick investigated a fatal motor-vehicle accident on Biscay Road.

Aug. 22: Sgt. Halpin gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, investigated a noise complaint on Route 1, and assisted a citizen on Hodgdon Street.

Officer Booth assisted a citizen at the police department, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, gave two warnings for speeding on Route 1, gave a warning for operation on Bristol Road, and conducted speed enforcement on Route 1.

Aug. 23: Sgt. Halpin assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street and investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries).

Officer Booth assisted another agency on Schooner Street, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, gave a warning for a defect on Main Street, gave a warning for inspection on Main Street, and investigated an alarm on Jackie’s Trail.

Officers responded to 193 calls for service.

