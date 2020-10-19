Advanced Search
Damariscotta Police Report

at

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Oct. 12-18:

Arrest

Rodney Waltz, Jefferson, operating under the influence, Main Street, Oct. 14.

Summonses

Alyssa Emerick, Woolwich, driving without a license, speeding, Main Street, Oct. 13.

Jacob Gentry, Boothbay Harbor, speeding, Route 1, Oct. 17.

Other activity

Oct. 12: Officer Joseph Booth conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated suspicious activity on Main Street, took a police information report on Route 1, investigated a report of criminal mischief on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, and gave a warning for a defect on Main Street.

Oct. 13: Officer Phil Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Oct. 14: Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated suspicious activity on Belvedere Road, investigated a noise complaint on Lessner Road, investigated an alarm on Jackie’s Trail, investigated an alarm on Main Street, gave a warning for a defect on Bristol Road, conducted a welfare check on Main Street, and took a report of found property on Main Street.

Officer Mark Graham assisted a citizen on Biscay Road and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Oct. 15: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a traffic hazard on Biscay Road, assisted another agency on Miles Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Chief Jason Warlick assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Sylvester assisted with a juvenile issue on Abbie Lane.

Oct. 16: Officer Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester gave a warning for no headlights after dark on Main Street and took a police information report on Ledgewood Court.

Officer Booth investigated an alarm on Jackie’s Trail.

Oct. 17: Officer Tessier assisted a citizen at the police department, investigated a report of theft on Church Street, and gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road.

Officer Booth conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, conducted speed enforcement on Route 1, and gave three warnings for speeding on Route 1.

Oct. 18: Officer Tessier gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

Officer Booth assisted a citizen on Main Street, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, and gave two warnings for speeding on Route 1.

Officers responded to 193 calls for service.

