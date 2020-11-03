Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Oct. 26 through Nov. 1:

Summons

Robert Wright, Pemaquid, speeding, Main Street, Oct. 27.

Other activity

Oct. 26: Officer Phil Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding in a school zone on Main Street, and investigated a report of fraud on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Joseph Booth investigated an alarm on Jackie’s Trail, investigated an alarm on Bristol Road, investigated an alarm on Jackie’s Trail, and assisted another agency on Jackie’s Trail.

Oct. 27: Officer Booth conducted speed enforcement on Main Street.

Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted another agency on Willow Lane, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a police information report on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on Ledgewood Court.

Chief Warlick investigated a report of littering on Standpipe Road.

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated a report of theft on School Street and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Oct. 28: Sgt. Halpin gave a warning for operation on Main Street, assisted another agency on Schooner Street, and investigated a report of road rage on Route 1.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin investigated a police information report on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted a citizen on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Mill Brook Lane, investigated a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Main Street.

Oct. 29: Officer Tessier investigated a car vs. deer accident on Bristol Road (no human injuries), investigated a car vs. deer accident on Biscay Road (no human injuries), conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted with an animal complaint on Main Street, investigated a report of littering on Parking Lot Lane, investigated suspicious activity on Belvedere Road, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted a compliance check at the police department, and removed a traffic hazard from Main Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated a motor-vehicle accident at Route 1 and Belvedere Road and assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street.

Oct. 30: Officer Sylvester investigated a report of trespassing on Belvedere Road and investigated a report of suspicious activity on Biscay Road.

Officer Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Route 1, assisted another agency on Bristol Road, investigated a police information report on Bristol Road, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries), assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen on Bristol Road, took a report of fraud on Stonewyck Lane, investigated a report of trespassing on Main Street, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Oct. 31: Officer Tessier gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, assisted another agency on Lessner Road, investigated a traffic hazard on Route 1, and investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries, minor damage).

Officer Booth conducted traffic control on Main Street, investigated a car vs. deer accident on Main Street (no human injuries), assisted another agency on Biscay Road, gave a warning for no lights after dark on Bristol Road, and gave a warning for no lights after dark on Main Street.

Nov. 1: Officer Tessier investigated a domestic disturbance on Pond Circle.

Officer Booth assisted another agency on Main Street.

Officers responded to 234 calls for service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

