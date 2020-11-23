Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Nov. 16-22:

Nov. 16: Officer Joseph Booth removed traffic hazards from Biscay Road, Lessner Road, Route 1, School Street, Rocky Run Road, Belvedere Road, and Bristol Road; assisted another agency on Egypt Road; investigated a traffic hazard on Back Meadow Road; assisted a citizen on Ledgewood Court; took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1; assisted with an escort on Ledgewood Court; took a police information report on School Street; and took a report of lost property on Main Street.

Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, gave a warning for operation on Main Street, investigated a traffic hazard on Back Meadow Road, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick investigated a traffic hazard at Bristol Road and Main Street, assisted a citizen on Salt Bay Drive, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Miles Street and conducted a welfare check on Pleasant Street.

Nov. 17: Officer Tyson Fait conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a police information report on Jackie’s Trail, assisted another agency on Schooner Street, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road.

Chief Warlick and Officer Fait assisted another agency on Hoffses Beach Lane and assisted another agency on Lessner Road.

Chief Warlick assisted another agency on School Street and took a police information report on School Street.

Sgt. Halpin took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, conducted a welfare check on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, and investigated a report of fraud on Main Street.

Nov. 18: Officer Fait gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, assisted another agency on Hammond Street, gave a warning for impeding traffic on Route 1, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on Elm Street and took a police information report on School Street.

Sgt. Halpin gave a warning for operation on Main Street and gave a warning for operation on Church Street.

Nov. 19: Officer Phil Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, investigated a traffic hazard on Biscay Road, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated a juvenile problem on Church Street and conducted a compliance check on Main Street.

Nov. 20: Officer Tessier investigated a report of criminal mischief on Oak Road, investigated a report of theft on Fir Tree Lane, took a police information report on Parking Lot Lane, took a police information report on School Street, and investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries).

Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on School Street and took a late report of a car vs. deer accident on Bristol Road (no human injuries).

Nov. 21: Officer Tessier investigated an alarm on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Westview Road.

Nov. 22: Officer Tessier investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street.

Officer Booth investigated a report of criminal mischief on Parking Lot Lane, investigated a report of theft on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, and gave a warning for no headlights after dark on Biscay Road.

Officers responded to 185 calls for service.

