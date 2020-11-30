Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Nov. 23-29:

Arrest

Megan Gamage, Bristol, warrant, Nov. 23.

Other activity

Nov. 23: Officer Joseph Booth conducted a welfare check on Bristol Road, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, and investigated an alarm on Jackie’s Trail.

Chief Jason Warlick took a police information report on Fir Tree Lane.

Sgt. Erick Halpin assisted a citizen at the police department.

Nov. 24: Sgt. Halpin investigated a motor-vehicle accident on School Street (no injuries), conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, took a report of found property on Main Street, took a report of fraud on Powell Lane, and investigated a report of a traffic hazard on Biscay Road.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on Parking Lot Lane and took a report of fraud at the police department.

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries) and investigated a report of theft on Cathedral Pines Road.

Nov. 25: Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency at the police department, investigated a traffic hazard on Biscay Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, and took a report of lost property on Main Street.

Chief Warlick investigated a police information report on Biscay Road.

Officer Sylvester took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, took a report of lost property on Pleasant Street, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries, non-reportable damage), and investigated a report of suspicious activity on Ledgewood Court Drive.

Nov. 26: Officer Phil Tessier assisted another agency on Main Street and investigated a domestic disturbance on Main Street.

Nov. 27: Officer Sylvester conducted a compliance check at the police department and investigated an alarm on Midden Way.

Nov. 28: Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Schooner Street.

Officer Booth took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1 and conducted speed enforcement on Route 1.

Nov. 29: Officer Booth assisted another agency on Alison Lane, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, and gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

Officers responded to 152 calls for service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

