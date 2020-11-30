Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Damariscotta Police Report

at

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Nov. 23-29:

Arrest

Megan Gamage, Bristol, warrant, Nov. 23.

Other activity

Nov. 23: Officer Joseph Booth conducted a welfare check on Bristol Road, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, and investigated an alarm on Jackie’s Trail.

Chief Jason Warlick took a police information report on Fir Tree Lane.

Sgt. Erick Halpin assisted a citizen at the police department.

Nov. 24: Sgt. Halpin investigated a motor-vehicle accident on School Street (no injuries), conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, took a report of found property on Main Street,  took a report of fraud on Powell Lane, and investigated a report of a traffic hazard on Biscay Road.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on Parking Lot Lane and took a report of fraud at the police department.

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries) and investigated a report of theft on Cathedral Pines Road.

Nov. 25: Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency at the police department, investigated a traffic hazard on Biscay Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, and took a report of lost property on Main Street.

Chief Warlick investigated a police information report on Biscay Road.

Officer Sylvester took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, took a report of lost property on Pleasant Street, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries, non-reportable damage), and investigated a report of suspicious activity on Ledgewood Court Drive.

Nov. 26: Officer Phil Tessier assisted another agency on Main Street and investigated a domestic disturbance on Main Street.

Nov. 27: Officer Sylvester conducted a compliance check at the police department and investigated an alarm on Midden Way.

Nov. 28: Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Schooner Street.

Officer Booth took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1 and conducted speed enforcement on Route 1.

Nov. 29: Officer Booth assisted another agency on Alison Lane, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, and gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

Officers responded to 152 calls for service.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^