Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Nov. 30 through Dec. 6:

Arrest

Sarah Fraser, Damariscotta, violation of condition of release, Dec. 5.

Summons

Brooke Cheney, Bristol, speeding, Biscay Road, Dec. 3.

Other activity

Nov. 30: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, took a report of found property on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Coastal Market Drive, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick took a report of suspicious activity on Church Street and investigated a traffic hazard on Main Street.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin took a police information report on Church Street.

Officer Joseph Booth assisted a citizen on Main Street, removed a traffic hazard from School Street, and assisted another agency on Back Meadow Road.

Dec. 1: Officer Booth removed a traffic hazard from Chapman Street.

Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Coastal Market Drive, took a police information report on Church Street, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Route 1, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and investigated a noise complaint on Bristol Road.

Chief Warlick conducted a drug investigation on School Street, assisted a citizen on Miles Street, and assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester conducted a welfare check on Main Street.

Dec. 2: Sgt. Halpin took a police information report on Main Street, conducted a welfare check on Meadow Court, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Chief Warlick assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Cottage Point Road.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement on Bristol Road.

Officer Sylvester assisted a citizen on Main Street and investigated a 911 hang-up on Main Street.

Dec. 3: Officer Phil Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted a sex offender registration at the police department, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Warlick and Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Jackie’s Trail.

Chief Warlick took a police information report at the police department, assisted another agency on Ledgewood Court, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Sgt. Halpin took a report of an erratic vehicle on Lessner Road, assisted a citizen at the police department, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Route 1.

Dec. 4: Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Ledgewood Court, assisted another agency on Main Street, assisted another agency on Griffin Lane, investigated a burglary on Abbie Lane, and took a police information report on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated suspicious activity on Abbie Lane.

Officer Booth conducted a compliance check on Main Street.

Dec. 5: Officer Booth investigated a domestic disturbance on Hutchings Road, removed a traffic hazard from Back Meadow Road, assisted another agency on Egypt Road, and investigated a parking problem on Elm Street.

Officer Tessier investigated a noise complaint on Back 40 Farm Road, removed a traffic hazard from Route 1, and took a report of found property on Back Meadow Road.

Dec. 6: Officer Booth assisted another agency with parking issues on Parking Lot Lane, investigated a 911 hang-up on Church Street, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Biscay Road, and investigated suspicious activity on Edward Avenue.

Officer Tessier conducted traffic control at Biscay and Main, and conducted traffic control at Bristol and Main.

Officers responded to 154 calls for service.

