Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Dec. 21-27:

Dec. 21: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a report of a domestic incident on Church Street, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick assisted a citizen at the police department, took a police information report on Main Street, and investigated a report of a sex offence on South Road.

Officer Joseph Booth assisted with an animal complaint on South Road.

Dec. 22: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a report of found property on Main Street, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on School Street and conducted a pedestrian check on Biscay Road.

Officer Kyle Sylvester took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street and assisted a citizen on South Road.

Dec. 23: Sgt. Halpin investigated suspicious activity on Main Street, assisted another agency on School Street, assisted a citizen on Main Street, assisted with a traffic hazard on Chapman Street, and gave a warning for operation on Main Street.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen at the police department.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin assisted with a disabled motor vehicle at Biscay Road and Main Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated a report of harassment on Church Street, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries, non-reportable damage), and assisted a citizen on Miles Street.

Dec. 24: Officer Phil Tessier investigated a loud noise complaint on Belvedere Road and assisted another agency on Main Street.

Officer Mark Graham investigated suspicious activity on Main Street, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street, and conducted a welfare check on Pond Circle.

Dec. 25: Officer Booth investigated an alarm on Main Street.

Dec. 26: Officer Tessier investigated a report of an assault on Biscay Road.

Dec. 27: Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Spruce Lane, assisted another agency on Bristol Road, and assisted a citizen on Elm Street.

Officer Booth assisted a citizen on Main Street.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 128 calls for service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

