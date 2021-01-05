Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Dec. 28 through Jan. 3:

Summons

Scott Kennedy, Newburgh, speeding, Main Street, Dec. 30.

Other activity

Dec. 28: Sgt. Erick Halpin gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, took a report of lost property on Parking Lot Lane, and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Officer Joseph Booth took a police information report on Bristol Road, assisted another agency on Bristol Road, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Bristol Road (no injuries, non-reportable damage), and assisted another agency on Schooner Street.

Dec. 29: Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic control on Bristol Road and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road.

Dec. 30: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on School Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, assisted another agency on Church Street, and took a police information report on Hutchings Road.

Officer Kyle Sylvester assisted a citizen on Main Street and investigated a report of theft on Main Street.

Dec. 31: Officer Phil Tessier took a police information report on Main Street, investigated a noise complaint on Main Street, took a police information report on Mill Brook Lane, investigated a report of trespassing on Mill Brook Lane, assisted a citizen at the police department, and took a report of found property on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated an alarm on Edward Avenue and assisted with an unwanted subject on School Street.

Jan. 1: Officer Tessier investigated an alarm on Coastal Market Drive, conducted a compliance check at the police department, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Jan. 2: Officer Sylvester assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane.

Officer Tessier took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, assisted another agency on Barstow Road, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Center Street, conducted traffic control at Biscay Road and Main Street, and conducted traffic control at Bristol Road and Main Street.

Officer Booth conducted traffic control on Main Street.

Officers responded to 135 calls for service.

