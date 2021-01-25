Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Jan. 18-24:

Summonses

Benjamin Chute, Newcastle, failure to provide proof of insurance, Main Street, Jan. 24.

Olivia Golden, Waldoboro, speeding, Route 1, Jan. 22.

Douglas Morton, Damariscotta, failure to provide proof of insurance, Main Street, Jan. 24.

Kelsey Small, Belgrade, speeding, Main Street, Jan. 24.

Other activity

Jan. 18: Officer Joseph Booth conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, took a police information report on Standpipe Road, gave a warning for a defect on Main Street, took a report of threatening on Main Street, and investigated an alarm on Schooner Street.

Jan. 19: Sgt. Erick Halpin took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Chief Jason Warlick and Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Main Street.

Chief Warlick took a report of harassment on Back Meadow Road and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Kyle Sylvester assisted another agency on Water Street, conducted a welfare check on Ledgewood Court, investigated a report of harassment on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on Miles Street.

Jan. 20: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Warlick assisted another agency on Miles Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted a citizen on School Street, and investigated a juvenile problem on Theater Street.

Officer Sylvester served paperwork on Ledgewood Court, gave a warning for failure to dim headlights on Lessner Road, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Jan. 21: Officer Phil Tessier gave a warning for speeding on High Street and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Biscay Road.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen at the police department and took a police information report on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin took a police information report on Main Street and assisted a citizen on Miles Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Main Street.

Jan. 22: Officer Tessier conducted a compliance check on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement on High Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a police information report on Bristol Road, assisted another agency on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated a report of trespassing on Main Street, investigated a car vs. pedestrian accident on Main Street (minor injuries), and investigated a 911 hang-up on Main Street.

Chief Warlick investigated a report of shoplifting on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated a car vs. deer accident on Bristol Road (no human injuries), assisted a citizen on Main Street, and investigated a 911 hang-up on Main Street.

Officer Booth gave three warnings for speeding on Route 1.

Jan. 23: Officer Booth gave five warnings for speeding on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, conducted speed enforcement on Bristol Road, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, gave three warnings for defects on Main Street, gave a warning for failure to stop at a stop sign on Main Street, and investigated a report of fighting on Meadow Court.

Officer Tessier investigated an alarm on Main Street and investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Parking Lot Lane (no injuries).

Jan. 24: Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Twin Cove Lane and investigated an alarm on Jackie’s Trail.

Officer Booth assisted a citizen at the police department, gave two warnings for speeding on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, investigated a report of theft on Meadow Court, gave a warning for a defect on Main Street, and gave a warning for failure to stop at a stop sign on Church Street.

Officers responded to 197 calls for service.

