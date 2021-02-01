Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Jan. 25-31:

Summonses

Nicholas Brown, Camden, speeding, Route 1, Jan. 29.

John Dickerson, Bellaire, Texas, speeding, Route 1, Jan. 25.

Sophie Gagnon, Bath, speeding in a school zone, Main Street, Jan. 29.

Michael Gunter, Jefferson, speeding in a school zone, Main Street, Jan. 28.

Other activity

Jan. 25: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street and took a late report of criminal mischief on Main Street.

Officer Joseph Booth conducted speed enforcement on Bristol Road, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, gave two warnings for speeding on Main Street, gave a warning for following too closely on Main Street, gave two warnings for speeding on Route 1, conducted speed enforcement on Route 1, and assisted another agency on Main Street.

Jan. 26: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, gave a warning for operation on Bristol Road, conducted speed enforcement on High Street, gave two warnings for speeding on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Lessner Road, assisted a citizen at the police department, investigated a report of theft on Belvedere Road, and took a report of found property on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick took a police information report on Center Street and took a police information report on Pond Circle.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin investigated a report of suspicious activity on Center Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Route 1.

Jan. 27: Officer Sylvester assisted with parking problems on Elm Street, Church Street, Water Street, and Parking Lot Lane; and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street and investigated an alarm on Main Street.

Jan. 28: Officer Phil Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated an alarm on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Standpipe Road, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin investigated a report of fraud on Church Street, investigated a report of harassment on Main Street, and gave a warning for unsecured load on Main Street.

Jan. 29: Officer Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted with a parking problem on Main Street, investigated a report of theft on Main Street, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on School Street and conducted a compliance check on School Street.

Jan. 30: Officer Booth investigated suspicious activity on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, and gave a warning for failure to stop at a stop sign on Main Street.

Jan. 31: Officer Tessier investigated a traffic hazard on Main Street.

Officer Booth took a police information report on Bristol Road and gave a warning for registration on Main Street.

Officers responded to 171 calls for service.

