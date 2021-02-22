Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Feb. 15-21:

Arrest

Jason Hunter, Bristol, theft by unauthorized taking, Feb. 19.

Summons

Nicholas Susi, Cape Coral, Fla., speeding, Route 1, Feb. 20.

Other activity

Feb. 15: Sgt. Erick Halpin assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on School Street and assisted a citizen on Back Meadow Road.

Officer Joseph Booth conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, gave two warnings for speeding on Main Street, and took a police information report on Main Street.

Feb. 16: Sgt. Halpin took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick took a police information report at the police department.

Officer Kyle Sylvester took a police information report on Main Street.

Feb. 17: Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Bristol Road, investigated suspicious activity on Biscay Road, and served paperwork on School Street.

Sgt. Halpin conducted a welfare check on Ledgewood Court, gave a warning for operation on Water Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, attempted to locate a subject on North Road, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Feb. 18: Officer Phil Tessier assisted with a traffic hazard on Route 1 and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Feb. 19: Officer Tessier conducted a compliance check at the police department, investigated a report of a stolen vehicle on Williams Plaza, and investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries).

Chief Warlick investigated a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane.

Officer Sylvester investigated a 911 hang-up on Miles Street, took a report of lost property on Main Street, investigated a parking problem on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Feb. 20: Officer Tessier conducted traffic enforcement at Main Street and Bristol Road, conducted traffic enforcement at Main Street and Biscay Road, and took a police information report on Main Street.

Officer Booth assisted a citizen on Main Street, conducted a welfare check on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, gave a warning for a defect on Main Street, and gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

Feb. 21: Officer Tessier gave two warnings for speeding on Main Street.

Officers responded to 166 calls for service.

