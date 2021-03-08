Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of March 1-7:

Arrest

Beth Hancock, Edgecomb, operating after habitual offender revocation, Main Street, March 1.

Summonses

Robert Agnus, Bristol, passing a stopped school bus, Bristol Road, March 1.

Derrick Bustard, Jefferson, failure to provide proof of insurance, speeding, March 6.

Alexander Kene, Newcastle, failure to provide proof of insurance, Main Street, March 5.

Other activity

March 1: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted a welfare check on Pond Circle, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, gave a warning for operation on Water Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Joseph Booth conducted speed enforcement on Main Street and assisted another agency on South Road.

March 2: Officer Booth investigated a report of suspicious activity on Bristol Road.

Sgt. Halpin gave a warning for speeding on High Street, took a report of found property on School Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road.

Chief Jason Warlick and Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Biscay Road.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester conducted a welfare check on Standpipe Road.

March 3: Officer Phil Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted another a citizen on School Street, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Chief Warlick took a report of fraud at the police department.

Sgt. Halpin took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road, investigated a 911 open line on Pond Circle, investigated a report of a possible burglary on Old County Road, assisted another agency on Hutchings Road, and investigated a domestic disturbance on Hutchings Road.

March 4: Chief Warlick removed a traffic hazard from Route 1, investigated a juvenile problem on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, took a police information report on School Street, and took a police information report at the police department.

Officer Tessier assisted a citizen on School Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, assisted a citizen on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and investigated an animal complaint on Church Street.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin investigated a motor-vehicle accident on School Street.

March 5: Officer Tessier conducted a welfare check on Biscay Road, assisted another agency on Main Street, took a report of found property on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on Heater Road.

Officer Booth conducted speed enforcement on Bristol Road, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, warned a driver for speeding and a defect on Main Street, warned a driver for speeding and expired registration on Main Street, gave a warning for a defect on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement on Biscay Road, warned a driver for speeding and registration on Main Street, gave a warning for a stoplight violation on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Parking Lot Lane, and conducted speed enforcement on Main Street.

March 6: Officer Tessier conducted a compliance check on School Street, investigated an alarm on Main Street, investigated a report of criminal mischief on Lessner Road, and took a report of fraud on Keene Woods Road.

Officer Booth conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, warned a driver for a defect and speeding on Route 1, conducted speed enforcement on Route 1, and assisted another agency on Jackie’s Trail.

March 7: Officer Booth conducted speed enforcement on Route 1, assisted another agency on School Street, conducted speed enforcement on Biscay Road, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, gave a warning for operation on Lessner Road, gave a warning for operation on Juniper Lane, gave a warning for operation on Biscay Road, and assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street.

Officer Tessier gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road.

Officers responded to 143 calls for service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

