Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of March 8-14:

March 8: Chief Jason Warlick gave two warnings for speeding on Bristol Road, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, investigated an animal complaint on Coastal Market Drive, assisted with a juvenile problem on Pond Circle, assisted another agency on Pond Circle, took a police information report on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted with a civil issue on North Road, investigated a report of criminal mischief on Miles Street, and conducted a welfare check on Bristol Road.

Officer Joseph Booth investigated a report of fraud on Standpipe Road, served paperwork on Moxie Cove Road, and conducted speed enforcement on Biscay Road.

March 9: Officer Booth conducted speed enforcement on Route 1.

Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement on High Street, investigated a 911 hang-up on Main Street, took a report of found property on School Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, took a report of fraud on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and investigated a tip-line information report.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on School Street and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin assisted with an unwanted subject on Elm Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

March 10: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Bristol Road, gave five warnings for speeding on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on Biscay Road and gave two warnings for speeding on Main Street.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester gave a warning for failure to stop at a stop sign on Biscay Road.

March 11: Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Salt Bay Drive.

Officer Phil Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street and conducted a sex-offender registration at the police department.

Sgt. Halpin took a police information report on Main Street and assisted with an animal complaint on Back Meadow Road.

March 12: Officer Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street and investigated suspicious activity on Farm Lane.

Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Main Street.

March 13: Officer Tessier conducted a compliance check at the police department and investigated a juvenile problem on Courtyard Street.

Officer Booth conducted speed enforcement on Biscay Road, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, and gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

March 14: Officer Tessier investigated a 911 hang-up on Bristol Road.

Officer Booth conducted speed enforcement on Route 1 and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Officers responded to 172 calls for service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

