Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of March 15-21:

Arrests

Ashlyn Finnemore, Damariscotta, violation of condition of release, Biscay Road, March 17.

Joseph Richards, Dover-Foxcroft, violation of condition of release, March 21.

Summonses

Samantha Bryant, Wiscasset, texting while driving, Main Street, March 18.

George Hamlin, Wiscasset, operating after suspension, using a handheld device while driving, Main Street, March 16.

Hannah Meneses, South Bristol, using a handheld device while driving, Main Street, March 18.

Thomas Poulin, Bridgton, using a handheld device while driving, Main Street, March 16.

Luke Wood, Bremen, speeding, Route 1, March 21.

Other activity

March 15: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, took a report of found property on Main Street, gave a warning for inspection on Bristol Road, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and took a report of fraud on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick and Sgt. Halpin conducted a welfare check on Main Street and took a police information report on Biscay Road.

Officer Joseph Booth conducted speed enforcement on Route 1 and conducted speed enforcement on Center Street.

March 16: Sgt. Halpin took a police information report on School Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, and took a report of fraud on Bristol Road.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Route 1, and investigated a report of fraud on Church Street.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin conducted a compliance check on Biscay Road and conducted a texting-while-driving detail on Main Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated an alarm on Biscay Road and conducted a compliance check on Biscay Road.

March 17: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, conducted a welfare check on Pond Circle, investigated a report of a fight on Biscay Road, assisted another agency on Edward Avenue, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin conducted a compliance check on Biscay Road.

Officer Sylvester investigated a juvenile problem on Main Street.

March 18: Officer Phil Tessier investigated a report of suspicious activity on Jackie’s Trail, gave two warnings for using a handheld device while driving on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, and took a police information report on Barstow Road.

Chief Warlick, Sgt. Halpin, and Officer Tessier conducted a texting-while-driving detail on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin gave a warning for using a handheld device while driving on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a report of fraud on Main Street, and took a police information report on Main Street.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on Biscay Road.

Officer Sylvester investigated a report of phone harassment on Biscay Road.

March 19: Officer Tessier investigated an alarm on Bristol Road, took a report of lost property on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, and conducted a welfare check on Elm Street.

Officer Sylvester gave a warning for speeding on Main Street and took a police information report on Pond Circle.

Officer Booth took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street, gave a warning for operation on Biscay Road, and gave a warning for operation on Lessner Road.

March 20: Officer Booth conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement on Route 1, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, gave four warnings for speeding on Main Street, and investigated an alarm on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester conducted a compliance check on Main Street.

Officer Tessier investigated a report of harassment on Salt Bay Drive, investigated a traffic hazard on Main Street, and investigated a report of theft on Egypt Road.

March 21: Officer Tessier assisted with a suicidal subject.

Officer Booth investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries), conducted speed enforcement on Route 1, gave two warnings for speeding on Route 1, conducted a texting-while-driving detail on Main Street, removed a traffic hazard from Main Street, and investigated a report of suspicious activity on Cottage Point Road.

Officers responded to 187 calls for service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

