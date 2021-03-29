Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of March 22-28:

Arrests

Nathan Herald, Damariscotta, violation of condition of release, Main Street, March 23.

Elizabeth Murdoch, Damariscotta, domestic violence assault, Main Street, March 25.

Regina Villacci, Waldoboro, domestic violence reckless conduct, March 22.

Summons

Devan Anderson, Bremen, failure to provide proof of insurance, Biscay Road, March 27.

Other activity

March 22: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a report of found property on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Pond Circle, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted another agency on Miles Street, served paperwork on Miles Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, conducted a welfare check on South Road, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Chief Jason Warlick and Sgt. Halpin investigated a report of fighting on Main Street and conducted a welfare check on Lessner Road.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on Biscay Road.

Officer Joseph Booth took a police information report on Jackie’s Trail, took a police information report on Ellinwood Drive, conducted a welfare check on South Road, and conducted speed enforcement on Bristol Road.

March 23: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a police information report on Belvedere Road, assisted a citizen at the police department, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Route 1 (no injuries), took a report of a traffic hazard on Route 1, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, took a late report of a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries), assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, took a police information report on South Road, and took a police information report on Biscay Road.

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated a report of harassment on Blue Haven Lane, gave a warning for no lights after dark on Main Street, and investigated suspicious activity on Main Street.

March 24: Sgt. Halpin investigated an alarm on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a report of lost property on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Blue Haven Lane, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Officer Sylvester investigated a juvenile issue on Elm Street and investigated a report of trespassing on Meadow Court.

March 25: Officer Phil Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted another agency on Miles Street, conducted a welfare check on Back Meadow Road, assisted another agency on Miles Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, and investigated a report of road rage on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated a complaint of trespassing on School Street, served paperwork on School Street, investigated a juvenile problem on Elm Street, and investigated a domestic disturbance on Back Meadow Road.

March 26: Officer Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated an alarm on Chapman Street, and assisted another agency on Bristol Road.

Officer Booth conducted speed enforcement on Route 1, conducted speed enforcement on Bristol Road, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, and conducted speed enforcement on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated an alarm on Main Street.

March 27: Officer Tessier conducted a compliance check on School Street and took a police information report on Bristol Road.

Officer Booth conducted a welfare check on Ledgewood Court Drive, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Biscay Road, warned a driver for a defect and registration on Biscay Road, and conducted speed enforcement on Main Street.

March 28: Officer Tessier assisted a citizen on Pond Circle and took a report of criminal mischief on Jackie’s Trail.

Officer Booth assisted another agency on Pond Circle.

Officers responded to 174 calls for service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

