Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of April 19-25:

Summonses

Diane Bowley, Edgecomb, speeding, Church Street, April 19.

Abigail Brewer, Walpole, speeding, Biscay Road, April 19.

Francis Fitzpatrick, Newcastle, texting while driving, Main Street, April 22.

Jason Foss, Waldoboro, attaching false plates, School Street, April 24.

Matthew Morgenbesser, Newcastle, speeding, Lessner Road, April 19.

Other activity

April 19: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted a welfare check on Branch Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, and assisted a citizen on Salt Bay Drive.

Officer Kyle Sylvester assisted another agency on Miles Street.

April 20: Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Miles Street, conducted a welfare check on Branch Road, gave a warning for speeding on High Street, and conducted speed enforcement on Belvedere Road.

Officer William Smith assisted another agency on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, gave a warning for registration on Main Street, investigated a report of an injured animal on Belvedere Road, investigated a report of an assault on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement on Church Street, and gave a warning for speeding on Church Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated a report of theft on Main Street.

April 21: Sgt. Halpin conducted a welfare check on Branch Road and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Officer Smith gave a warning for using a handheld device while driving on Biscay Road, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted another agency on Hodgdon Street, investigated a juvenile problem on Back Meadow Road, and investigated a theft on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin and Officer Smith responded to a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries).

Officer Sylvester assisted a citizen on Elm Street, assisted another agency on Chapman Street, assisted a citizen on Main Street, investigated a report of a domestic incident on Church Street, and assisted a citizen on Miles Street.

April 22: Officer Phil Tessier responded to a motor-vehicle accident on Route 1 (no injuries, non-reportable damage) and took a report of fraud on School Street.

Officer Smith conducted a welfare check on Branch Road, assisted a citizen on Back Meadow Road, gave a warning for using a handheld device while driving on Main Street, removed a traffic hazard from Main Street, and conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated an alarm on Bristol Road.

April 23: Officer Tessier conducted a welfare check on Theater Street, took a police information report on School Street, took a police information report on Miles Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Officer Sylvester took a police information report on Water Street, conducted a welfare check on Cottage Point Road, and took a police information report on Main Street.

April 24: Officer Tessier conducted a compliance check on School Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, took a police information report on School Street, and investigated a report of a burglary on Woods Lane.

Officer Mark Graham conducted a special detail on Miles Street.

Officer Joseph Booth conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, gave a warning for using a handheld device while driving on Main Street, investigated a juvenile problem on Main Street, and gave a warning for a defect on Main Street.

April 25: Officer Tessier conducted a welfare check on Branch Road and took a report of found property on Elm Street.

Officer Booth assisted another agency on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, and conducted speed enforcement on Biscay Road.

Officers responded to 177 calls for service.

