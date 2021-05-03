Advanced Search
Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of April 26 through May 2:

Summonses

Promis Bryant, Newcastle, speeding, Biscay Road, April 28.

Joseph Lugosch, Round Pond, failure to provide proof of insurance, Main Street, April 30.

Other activity

April 26: Chief Jason Warlick investigated a juvenile problem on Church Street, took a police information report on Back Meadow Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, and took a police information report on Main Street.

Officer William Smith conducted a special detail on Main Street, gave a warning for inspection on Main Street, gave a warning for inspection and registration on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, gave a warning for operation on Route 1, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and gave a warning for registration on Main Street.

Sgt. Erick Halpin gave a warning for speeding on Church Street, conducted a welfare check on Branch Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, took a late report of a motor-vehicle accident with property damage on Main Street, took a report of a traffic hazard on Main Street, investigated a report of fraud on School Street, investigated a report of trespassing on Main Street, and took a report of lost property on Meadow Court.

Officer Joseph Booth conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, conducted hands-free enforcement on Main Street, investigated a complaint on criminal mischief on Lessner Road, conducted speed enforcement on Bristol Road, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, gave two warnings for speeding on Route 1, and conducted speed enforcement on Route 1.

April 27: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road, conducted a welfare check on Branch Road, conducted speed enforcement on High Street, conducted speed enforcement on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries), assisted a citizen on School Street, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on School Street and took a police information report on Back Meadow Road.

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated suspicious activity on Jackie’s Trail and investigated a noise complaint on Meadow Court.

April 28: Sgt. Halpin gave two warnings for speeding on Church Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Back Meadow Road, took a report of found property on Meadow Court, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Smith conducted a traffic detail on Bristol Road, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, served paperwork on Meadow Court, gave a warning for inspection on Bristol Road, and assisted another agency on Main Street.

Chief Warlick investigated suspicious activity on Bristol Road.

Sgt. Halpin and Officer Smith conducted a compliance check on Biscay Road.

April 29: Officer Phil Tessier gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, investigated a complaint of trespassing on Bristol Road, served paperwork on School Street, took a report of trespassing on Main Street, served paperwork on School Street, and took a report of harassment on Back Meadow Road.

Officer Smith conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, gave a warning for using a handheld device while driving on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Main Street, and conducted speed enforcement on Church Street.

Chief Warlick assisted another agency on Back Meadow Road and assisted with a civil issue on School Street.

Officer Tessier and Officer Smith took a report of threatening on School Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Center Street and investigated a noise complaint on Barstow Road.

April 30: Officer Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Smith conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Officer Booth investigated a parking problem on Theater Street, served paperwork on School Street, gave a warning for no headlights after dark on Biscay Road, and conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street.

May 1: Officer Tessier conducted a compliance check on School Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, took a report of fraud on School Street, took a report of speeding vehicles on Bristol Road, assisted with a civil issue on School Street, and assisted another agency on School Street.

Officer Booth took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, served paperwork on Miles Street, conducted traffic control on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Biscay Road.

May 2: Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Ledgewood Court, investigated a report of theft on Main Street, and took a noise report on Main Street.

Officer Booth conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, gave a warning for using a handheld device while driving on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Main Street, took a police information report on School Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Route 1, gave two warnings for defects on Route 1, and gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

Officers responded to 229 calls for service.

