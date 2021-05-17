Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of May 10-16:

Arrest

Thomas Montouri, Bristol, warrant, May 12.

Summonses

Able Dacorte, Foster, R.I., driving to endanger, improper passing, inspection, Route 1, May 11.

Jill Perry, Damariscotta, speeding, Biscay Road, May 10.

Thomas Renzi, Waldoboro, speeding, Main Street, May 10.

Other activity

May 10: Officer Joseph Booth gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, investigated a traffic hazard on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Main Street, assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane, and conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street.

Sgt. Erick Halpin took a report of lost property on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, gave a warning for operation on Biscay Road, investigated a complaint of littering on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on Salt Bay Drive.

May 11: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a report of a traffic hazard on Church Street, assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane, took a noise complaint on Coastal Market Drive, took a report of a traffic hazard on Main Street, took a report of lost property on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, investigated a report of threatening on Bristol Road, and gave a warning for operation on Bristol Road.

Officer Booth assisted a citizen at the police department.

Chief Jason Warlick took a police information report on School Street, assisted a citizen on Main Street, and assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane.

May 12: Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated a report of suspicious activity on Miles Street, investigated a traffic hazard on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen on Miles Street, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Route 1, investigated a report of a gas drive-off on Main Street, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Chief Warlick assisted another agency on Miles Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, and assisted another agency on School Street.

May 13: Officer William Smith conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Church Street, and conducted traffic enforcement on Church Street.

Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Officer Phil Tessier investigated a parking complaint on Miles Center Way and investigated a report of shoplifting on Coastal Market Drive.

Officer Sylvester investigated a report of fighting on Main Street, investigated a domestic incident on Egypt Road, and took a police information report on Back Meadow Road.

May 14: Officer Tessier investigated a report of suspicious activity on Piper Mill Road, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Officer Sylvester took a police information report on Church Street, gave a warning for a defect on School Street, and gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

May 15: Officer Tessier conducted a compliance check on School Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, and assisted with a parking problem on Elm Street.

Officer Sylvester took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

May 16: Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Main Street, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street, conducted a welfare check on Church Street, took a report of littering on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officers responded to 187 calls for service.

