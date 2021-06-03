Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of May 24-31:

Arrest

Waino Autio, Bristol, operating under the influence, Bristol Road, May 24.

Summonses

Connor Burnham, Bremen, failure to provide proof of insurance, Bristol Road, May 27.

Jackie Giles, Damariscotta, operating without a license, School Street, May 25.

Thomas Linkas, New Harbor, speeding, Bristol Road, May 27.

Suzette McLaughlin, East Baldwin, speeding, Biscay Road, May 29.

Peter Tsardounis, Damariscotta, criminal mischief, criminal trespass after notice, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, May 28.

Other activity

May 24: Sgt. Erick Halpin took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, conducted traffic control on Biscay Road, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick took a police information report on Main Street.

Officer Joseph Booth conducted traffic control on Main Street, gave two warnings for speeding on Main Street, took a report of found property on High Street, gave a warning for speeding on Belvedere Road, gave a warning for inspection on Main Street, conducted traffic control on Bristol Road, and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

May 25: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin assisted with an animal control issue on Standpipe Road.

Chief Warlick took a report of found property on School Street.

Officer William Smith took a report of a traffic hazard on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, and took a report of erratic operations on Main Street.

May 26: Sgt. Halpin gave a warning for operation on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a traffic hazard on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, took a report of fraud on Ash Lane, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted a citizen on School Street, and investigated a report of a violation of a protection order on Main Street.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin took a police information report on South Road and investigated suspicious activity on Back Meadow Road.

May 27: Officer Phil Tessier gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, assisted another agency on Biscay Road, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted another agency on School Street, investigated a report of bad checks on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen on School Street, took a late report of a hit-and-run on Main Street (no injuries), and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Officer Booth conducted traffic control on Bristol Road, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, gave a warning for no lights after dark on Bristol Road, and assisted with a suicidal subject on Main Street.

May 28: Officer Tessier gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, removed a traffic hazard on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Ledgewood Court, investigated a report of criminal mischief on School Street, assisted with a civil issue on Back Meadow Road, and assisted with a parking problem on Back Meadow Road.

Officer Booth and Officer Tessier assisted with a civil issue on Egypt Road.

Officer Booth investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Route 1 (minor injuries), conducted traffic control on Biscay Road, gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road, assisted a citizen on Ellinwood Drive, and took a report of found property on School Street.

May 29: Sgt. Halpin took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road, investigated a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, assisted a citizen on Egypt Road, assisted a citizen on Main Street, and gave a warning for operation on Church Street.

Officer Booth gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road, assisted with an animal complaint on Parking Lot Lane, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, gave a warning for operation and speeding on Route 1, assisted with an animal complaint on Abbie Lane, and investigated a juvenile problem on Twin Cove Lane.

May 30: Officer Booth conducted traffic control on Biscay Road, assisted another agency on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, investigated an alarm on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Officers responded to 197 calls for service.

