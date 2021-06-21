Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of June 14-21:

Arrests

Philip Libby, Waldoboro, operating under the influence and aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, June 20.

Summonses

Balazs Gazzi, Damariscotta, speeding, Church Street, June 18.

Travis Perry, Columbia Falls, failure to provide proof of insurance, June 19.

Aidan Stearns, Edgecomb, speeding, Bristol Road, June 18.

Other activity

June 14: Sgt. Erick Halpin investigated a report of fighting on Twin Cove Lane, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a report of found property on Elm Street, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick conducted a welfare check on Main Street and took a report of lost property on Parking Lot Lane.

Officer William Smith assisted a citizen on Paring Lot Lane, investigated a police information report on Coastal Market Drive, and assisted with a juvenile problem at the police department.

Officer Joseph Booth gave two warnings for speeding on Bristol Road.

June 15: Sgt. Halpin investigated a report of suspicious activity on Back Meadow Road, conducted a welfare check on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, served paperwork on Main Street, gave a warning for operation on Main Street, and investigated a report of a dog left in a vehicle on Main Street.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin removed a traffic hazard from Main Street.

June 16: Chief Warlick assisted another agency on School Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, took a report of lost property on Main Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, and conducted a pedestrian check on Bristol Road.

Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen at the police department and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin investigated a report of a domestic issue on Hutchings Lane.

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Parking Lot Lane (no injury), took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, and investigated a domestic disturbance on Church Street.

June 17: Officer Phil Tessier gave a warning for failure to yield to a pedestrian on Main Street and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Chief Warlick gave a warning for operation on Biscay Road and investigated a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane.

Officer Tessier investigated a traffic hazard on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, and gave a warning for operation on Route 1.

Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Miles Street, investigated a report of a traffic hazard on Route 1, assisted another agency on Miles Street, investigated a domestic disturbance on Egypt Road, and investigated suspicious activity on Biscay Road.

June 18: Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Main Street, assisted another agency on Miles Street and took a late report of a property damage accident on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Officer Booth assisted a citizen on School Street.

June 19: Officer Sylvester and Officer Booth assisted another agency on Twin Cove Lane.

Officer Tessier assisted another agency on High Street.

Officer Booth investigated a loud noise complaint on Brook Lane, gave warnings for speeding on Bristol Road, gave warnings for speeding and following too closely on Main Street, investigated a 911 hang up on Egypt Road, gave a warning for defect, gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road, and gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

June 20: Chief Warlick took a report of criminal mischief on Egypt Road.

Officer Tessier assisted with a civil issue on Egypt Road and investigated a reported hit-and-run on Twin Cove Lane.

Officer Booth took a police information report on Main Street, investigated a 911 hang up on Water Street, gave warnings for operation and speeding on Biscay Road, and investigated a report of a fight on Twin Cove Lane.

Officers responded to 180 calls for service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

