Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of June 21-27:

Arrest

Kasy Moon, Falmouth, operating under the influence, June 22.

Summonses

Keith Childs, Augusta, speeding, Birch Lane, June 22.

Samuel Seward, Walpole, speeding, Bristol Road, June 25.

Paige Simmons, Nobleboro, failure to provide proof of insurance, June 26.

Other activity

June 21: Chief Jason Warlick resolved a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane.

Sgt. Erick Halpin investigated a report of theft on Main Street, investigated a report of dogs left in a vehicle on Main Street, investigated a police information report on Main Street, and took a report of found property on Biscay Road.

Officer Joseph Booth investigated a report of criminal mischief on Main Street, investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street (no injury reported), and gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

June 22: Sgt. Halpin investigated a car vs. deer accident on Route 1 (no human injury, non-reportable damage), and took a report of found property on Main Street.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin investigated a traffic hazard on Parking Lot Lane.

Officer Kyle Sylvester took information of a late report motor vehicle accident on Miles Street (no injury reported), took a report of lost property on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen on Main Street, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street.

June 23: Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic enforcement on Standpipe Road and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Officer Sylvester took a report of an unwanted subject on Main Street, investigated a 911 hang-up on Parking Lot Lane, assisted another agency on Bristol Road, investigated a 911 hang-up on Keene Woods Road, and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

June 24: Officer Phil Tessier investigated a traffic hazard on Parking Lot Lane and took a police information report on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic enforcement on Biscay Road.

Officer Sylvester took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, investigated a 911 hang-up on Egypt Road, took a police information report on Main Street, investigated an alarm on Main Street, and investigated a report of criminal mischief on Meadow Court.

June 25: Officer Tessier took a police information report at the Main and Biscay intersection.

Officer Sylvester assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Biscay Road and assisted a citizen on Biscay Road.

Officer Booth investigated a loud noise complaint on Hutchings Road, gave a warning for inspection on Main Street, and gave a warning for defect on Bristol Road.

June 26: Officer Booth assisted another agency on Pumping Station Lane, conducted traffic enforcement on School Street, conducted traffic control on Bristol Road, and gave a warning for operation on Bristol Road.

Officer Tessier investigated a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane.

June 27: Officer Booth gave a warning for no lights on after dark on Main Street and conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Miles Street, assisted a citizen on Twin Cove Lane, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Officers responded to 152 calls for service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

