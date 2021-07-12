Advanced Search
Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from July 5-11:

Arrest

Beth Hancock, Edgecomb, warrant and violation of conditions of release, July 8.

Jeffory Fletcher, Bristol, criminal trespass, July 9.

Other activity

July 5: Sgt. Erick Halpin investigated an alarm on Main Street, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury), investigated a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane, and assisted another agency on Standpipe Road.

Officer Joseph Booth investigated a report of criminal mischief on Twin Cove Lane, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, conducted traffic control on Main Street, gave a warning for a defect and registration on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Miles Street, and investigated a loud noise complaint on Barstow Road.

July 6: Officer Booth gave for speeding on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick took a police information report on Biscay Road, conducted a welfare check on Main Street, took a police information report on Main Street, and investigated a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane.

Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Main Street, gave a warning for operation on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Church Street, and investigated a report of a dog left in a vehicle at Hannaford.

Officer Kyle Sylvester gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

July 7: Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen at the police department, investigated a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane, and assisted a citizen on Back Meadow Road.

Chief Warlick investigated a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane, assisted another agency at the police department, and conducted a welfare check on Main Street.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street.

July 8: Chief Warlick took a police information report on School Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, and investigated a parking problem on Main Street.

Officer Phil Tessier assisted a citizen on Miles Street, took a report of found property on Main Street, and assisted with a juvenile problem on Twin Cove Lane.

Chief Warlick and Officer Tessier assisted a citizen on Main Street and investigated a police information report on Ellinwood Drive.

Chief Warlick, Officer Booth and Officer Tessier assisted with an unwanted subject on School Street.

Officer Sylvester conducted a pedestrian check on Main Street and gave a warning for defect on Main Street.

July 9: Officer Tessier assisted with an unwanted subject on Main Street, took a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted with an unwanted subject on Main Street, and investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street.

Officer Booth took a report of an unwanted subject on Main Street, took a report of a traffic hazard on Biscay Road, gave a warning for no headlights after dark on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, and conducted a pedestrian check on Main Street.

July 10: Officer Tessier investigated a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane and conducted a welfare check on Main Street.

Officer Booth assisted with an injured turkey on School Street, assisted another agency on Twin Cove Lane, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, gave a warning for seat belt on Main Street, and investigated a report of a domestic incident on Main Street.

July 11: Officer Tessier investigated a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane

Officer Booth conducted traffic control on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road, assisted another agency on Miles Street, gave a warning for operation on Branch Road, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Officers responded to 171 calls for service.

