Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from July 26 through Aug. 1:

Summonses

Richard Smith, Damariscotta, operating after suspension, July 28.

Nolan Anderson, Newcastle, speeding, July 30.

James Stevens, Princeton, Mass., speeding, July 30.

Amanda King, Rutland, Vt., speeding, July 31.

Nettie Hoagland, Walpole, driving while using a handheld device, July 31.

Other activity

July 26: Sgt. Erick Halpin assisted another agency on Eagle Lane, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted citizens at the police department, took a police information report on Biscay Road, took a report of lost property on Church Street, assisted citizens on School Street, conducted speed enforcement on Egypt Road, assisted another agency on Parking Lot Lane.

Officer Joseph Booth removed a traffic hazard from Main Street and Bristol Road, investigated a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane (1 ticket issued for boater parking without permit), took a police information report on Willow Lane, conducted traffic control on Egypt Road, conducted speed enforcement on Bristol Road, conducted speed enforcement on Route 1, and investigated suspicious activity on Route 1.

July 27: Sgt. Halpin took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement on High Street, took a police information report on Biscay Road, investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street (no injury, non-reportable damage), and assisted a citizen on Bristol Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Biscay Road, conducted parking enforcement on Parking Lot Lane (three tickets issued for boater parking without permit), and conducted traffic control on Biscay Road.

Chief Jason Warlick took a police information report on Hodgdon Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester assisted another agency on Miles Street.

July 28: Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street (minor injury reported), gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, conducted parking enforcement on Parking Lot Lane (five tickets issued for boater parking without permit), conducted traffic control on Egypt Road, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Biscay Road, gave a warning for driving with no headlights after dark on Main Street, and assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Bristol Road.

July 29: Officer Phil Tessier investigated a report of harassment on North Road.

Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic control on Egypt Road, and conducted parking enforcement on Parking Lot Lane (three tickets issued for boater parking without permit).

July 30: Officer Tessier assisted another agency on White Oak Ridge Road, attempted to serve paperwork on Back Meadow Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street, and conducted parking enforcement on Parking Lot Lane (six tickets issued for boater parking without permit).

Officer Booth assisted another agency on Hodgdon Street, conducted traffic control on Route 1, investigated a motor vehicle accident on Coastal Market Drive (no injury, non-reportable damage), gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, gave a warning for defect on Main Street, gave a warning for operation on Main Street, and gave a warning for defect on Coastal Market Drive.

July 31: Officer Booth gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

Officer Tessier served paperwork on Lessner Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Parking Lot Lane (four tickets issued for boater parking without permit), took a report of harassment on Ledgewood Court, and investigated a report of a traffic hazard on Biscay Road.

Officer Booth conducted parking enforcement on Parking Lot Lane (two tickets issued for boater parking without permit), conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, gave warnings for speeding on Main Street, conducted a pedestrian check on School Street, gave warnings for defect on Main Street, and gave a warning for speed and operation on Bristol Road.

Aug. 1: Officer Tessier investigated an animal complaint on Church Street and conducted parking enforcement on Parking Lot Lane (three tickets issued for boater parking without permit).

Officer Booth conducted parking enforcement on Parking Lot Lane (two tickets issued for boater parking without permit), gave a warning for registration on Main Street, assisted another agency on School Street, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 186 calls for service.

