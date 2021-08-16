Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Aug. 9-15:

Arrests

Kenneth Brewer-Frazee, of Freeport, two counts of violating conditions of release, refusing to submit to arrest and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, Aug. 10.

Karen Pinkham, of Damariscotta, domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence criminal mischief, obstructing report of a crime, Aug. 11

Summonses

Kenneth Brewer-Frazee, of Freeport, inadequate tires and operating a defective motor vehicle, Aug. 10.

Kenneth Brewer-Frazee, of Freeport, refusing to sign criminal summons and threatening display of a weapon, Aug. 10.

Other activity

Aug. 9: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted traffic control on Church Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, issued a warning for operation on Route 1 by, assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane (1 ticket issued for boater parking without permit), and conducted a welfare check on Meadow Court.

Chief Jason Warlick took a police information report on Biscay Road, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Joseph Booth conducted traffic control on Main Street, issued warnings for daytime running lights only after dark on Main Street, investigated a loud noise complaint on Meadow Court, and a warning for speeding on Main Street.

Aug. 10: Sgt. Halpin took a police information report on Miles Street, assisted a citizen on Miles Center Way, issued a warning for speeding on Route 1, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street, and investigated a report of theft on Hoffses Beach Lane

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Chief Warlick investigated a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane (1 ticket issued for boater parking without permit).

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated a traffic hazard at Main Street and Biscay Road, assisted another agency on Bristol Road, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Ledgewood Court, and investigated a motor vehicle accident on Route 1 (no human injury).

Aug. 11: Sgt. Halpin issued warnings for operation on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, and took a report of fraud on School Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated a report of theft on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road, investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street (no injury non-reportable damage), issued warnings for speeding on Lessner Road and on Main Street, investigated a domestic disturbance on Standpipe Road, and investigated an alarm on Jackie’s Trail.

Aug. 12: Officer Phil Tessier took a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, assisted another agency on Ledgewood Court, assisted a citizen on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated a report of trespassing on Miles Street, investigated a 911 hang up on Main Street, and assisted with an animal complaint on Main Street

Aug. 13: Officer Tessier assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated a report of dogs left in a vehicle on Main Street, conducted a pedestrian check on Biscay Road, assisted a citizen on High Street, investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street (no injury, non-reportable damage), assisted another agency on Elm Street, took a police information report on Cathedral Pines Road, and investigated a motor vehicle accident on Route 1 (no injury reported).

Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Ledgewood Court, and assisted a citizen on Main Street

Aug. 14: Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Miles Street, investigated a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane (two tickets issued for boater parking without permit), and assisted a citizen on Church Street.

Officer Booth investigated a motor vehicle accident on Parking Lot Lane (no injury, no damage), issued a warning for using a hand-held device while driving on Main Street, conducted traffic control on Main Street, assisted another agency on Elm Street, took a report of found property on Main Street, and took a police information report on Twin Cove Lane.

Aug. 15: Officer Tessier took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, and investigated a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane (seven tickets issued for boater parking without permit).

Officer Booth conducted traffic control on Route 1, issued warnings for speeding on Route 1 and on Main Street, assisted another agency on Jackie’s Trail.

Officers responded to 176 calls for service.

