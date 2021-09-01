Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Aug. 23-29

Arrests

Jade Robbins, of Damariscotta, assault, criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest, Aug. 25.

Other activity

Aug. 23: Sgt. Erick Halpin assisted a citizen at the police department, took a report of lost property on Standpipe Road, took a report of found property on Biscay Road, investigated a reported sex offense on Main Street, and investigated a report of theft on Main Street.

Aug. 24: Sgt. Halpin investigated a motor vehicle accident on Biscay Road, served paperwork on Back Meadow Road, took a report of littering on Lessner Road, and took a report of speeding traffic on Lessner Road.

Aug. 25: Sgt. Halpin took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Officer Kyle Sylvester assisted with an unwanted subject on Main Street.

Aug. 26: Officer Phil Tessier assisted a citizen with questions about parking on Parking Lot Lane, assisted another agency on Main Street, investigated a report of violation of protection order on Biscay Road, took a report of lost property on Elm Street, assisted with a civil issue on Twin Cove Lane, took a report of theft on Main Street, and took a report of lost property on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic control on Lessner Road, and served paperwork on Main Street.

Aug. 27: Officer Tessier investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street (no injury, non-reportable damage), investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Main Street, took a report of lost property on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, took a report of lost property on Main Street, investigated a report of suspicious activity on High Street, and took a report of theft on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated a 9-1-1 hang up on Main Street, and conducted traffic control on Lessner Road.

Aug. 28: Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Main Street, investigated a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane (1 ticket issued for boater parking without permit), issued a warning for failure to yield to pedestrian in crosswalk on Bristol Road by Officer Tessier, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Miles Street.

Officer Joseph Booth conducted a welfare check on Ledgewood Court, investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Elm Street, and conducted traffic control on Main Street.

Aug. 29: Officer Booth issued a warning for speeding on Biscay Road, conducted traffic control on Biscay Road, and conducted a welfare check on Main Street.

Damariscotta Police Department responded to 150 calls for service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

