Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Sept. 6-12:

Summonses

Robert McHugh of Boothbay, registration and insurance on Main Street, Sept. 8.

Other activity

Sept. 6: Officer Joseph Booth conducted traffic enforcement on Biscay Road.

Sept. 7: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted traffic control in the school zone on Main Street, issued a warning for speeding on Biscay Road, assisted a citizen on Jackie’s Trail, conducted a drug investigation on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street

Chief Jason Warlick conducted a drug investigation on Main Street, conducted a sex offender registry check, and investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester took a report of suspicious activity on Headgate Road, and conducted traffic control on Lessner Road.

Sept. 8: Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Jackie’s Trail, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Route 1, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Warlick issued a warning for speeding on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, and took a police information report on Parking Lot Lane.

Officer Sylvester conducted speed enforcement on Lessner Road, issued a warning for a defect on School Street, assisted with a traffic hazard on Biscay Road and issued a warning for speeding

Sept. 9: Officer Phil Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a report of theft on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on School Street

Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Old County Road, and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Route 1.

Chief Warlick, Sgt. Halpin and Officer Tessier investigated a police information report on Biscay Road, and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Sept. 10: Officer Tessier conducted traffic control on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, and conducted a sex offender registry on School Street.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic control on Lessner Road, assisted another agency on Miles Street, and assisted another agency in Nobleboro.

Sept. 11: Officer Sylvester investigated a motor vehicle accident on Egypt Road.

Officer Tyson Fait investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street, no injury reported, investigated a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane, and issued two warnings for speeding on Main Street.

Officer William Smith investigated a juvenile problem on Elm Street

Sept. 12: Chief Warlick took a report of suspicious activity on Water Street

Officer Mark Graham investigated an alarm on Jackie’s Trail, and investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street, no injury reported.

Officer Smith assisted another agency on Twin Cove Lane

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 134 calls for service.

