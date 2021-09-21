Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Sept. 13-19:

Sept. 13: Sgt. Erick Halpin assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, and investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street, no injury reported.

Officer Joseph Booth took a police information report on Church Street, and investigated a domestic disturbance on Church Street.

Sept. 14: Officer Booth investigated a report of suspicious activity on Ledgewood Court.

Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a parking problem on Theatre Street, conducted traffic control in the school zone on Main Street and issued a warning for speeding on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick assisted with a civil issue on Church Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Lessner Road, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Ledgewood Court Drive.

Sept. 15: Sgt. Halpin took a report of a traffic hazard on Route 1, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Lessner Road.

Sept. 16: Officer Phil Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, investigated a complaint of trespassing on Juniper Lane, and assisted another agency on Ledgewood Court.

Officer Sylvester took a report of found property on Main Street, investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street, no injury reported, assisted with a mental health issue on Miles Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, and assisted another agency.

Sept. 17: Officer Tessier took a police information report on Juniper Lane, assisted a citizen at the police department, and investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street, no injury reported.

Officer Tessier Officer Sylvester conducted traffic control on Lessner Road.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on Hutchings Road, and assisted a citizen on Chapman Street.

Officer Booth assisted a citizen on Main Street, conducted traffic control on Main Street, issued a warning for speeding on Main Street, a warned for a defect on Main Street, a warning for operation on Lessner Road, a warning for no headlights after dark on Main Street, and conducted traffic control on Bristol Road.

Officer Sylvester and Officer Booth investigated a juvenile problem on Elm Street

Sept. 18: Officer Tessier took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, issued a warning for operation on Route 1, and assisted another agency on Route 1.

Officer Booth conducted traffic control on Bristol Road.

Sept. 19: Officer Tessier assisted a citizen on Hutchings Road, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, assisted another agency on Pond Circle, and conducted traffic control on Main Street.

Officer Booth conducted a welfare check on Main Street, and conducted traffic control on Main Street

Damariscotta Police Department responded to 141 calls for service.

