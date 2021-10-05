Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Sept. 27-Oct. 3:

Arrests

Eric Cronk, of Newcastle, violating condition of release, operating under the influence, and endangering the welfare of a child, Sept. 27 by Officer Joseph Booth.

Summonses

Adam Cooper, of Damariscotta, improper passing and stopping suddenly on Main Street, Sept. 29, by Officer Sylvester.

Other activity

Sept. 27: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted with a civil issue on Hutchings Road, investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street, no injury, non-reportable damage, assisted a citizen on School Street, and took a police information report at the police department.

Officer Booth took a report of lost property on Biscay Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, assisted with a juvenile problem on Elm Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street, and investigated a juvenile problem on Elm Street.

Sept. 28: Officer Booth took a police information report on Ledgewood Court, and assisted another agency on School Street.

Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, issued a warning for speeding on Main Street, took a police information report on Chapman Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, took a drug information report on Coastal Market Drive, and took a report of fraud on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick conducted a drug investigation in town, and took a police information report on Main Street.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin conducted a welfare check on Biscay Road.

Officer Kyle Sylvester took a police information report on Hutchings Road, assisted another agency on Belvedere Road, and took a police information report on Ledgewood Court.

Sept. 29: Officer Booth investigated a loud noise complaint on Meadow Court.

Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, issued a warning for speeding on Route 1, conducted speed enforcement on Biscay Road, took a police information report on Elm Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Biscay Road.

Officer Sylvester investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street, no injury reported, and investigated an alarm on Headgate Road.

Sept. 30: Officer Phil Tessier investigated an alarm on Jackie’s Trail, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a motor vehicle accident on Elm Street, no injury reported, took a report of found property on Parking Lot Lane, and assisted a citizen with parking questions.

Officer Sylvester investigated a report of suspicious activity on Belvedere Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, and investigated a loud noise complaint on Standpipe Road.

Oct. 1: Officer Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, took a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, took a report of found property on Route 1, and is investigating a motor vehicle accident on Miles Center Way, no injury reported.

Officer Booth assisted another agency on Elm Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, and investigated an alarm on Bristol Road.

Officer Sylvester and Officer Booth conducted a welfare check on Bristol Road.

Oct. 2: Officer Tessier investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street, no injury reported, and assisted with a juvenile problem on Parking Lot Lane.

Officer Booth assisted another agency on Elm Street, and conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street.

Oct. 3: Officer Billy Smith conducted a special detail on Main Street.

Officer Tessier investigated a report of theft on Main Street.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 182 calls for service.

