Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Oct. 4-10:

Summonses

Joshua Watkis, of Alna, unregistered motor vehicle, on Main Street, Oct. 4.

Alvin Mack, of Portland, proof of insurance, on Bristol Road, Oct. 4.

Other activity

Oct. 4: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted traffic control in the school zone on Main Street, issued a warning for operation on Church Street by Sgt. Halpin, took a police information report on Biscay Road, assisted a citizen on Bristol Road, conducted traffic control on Biscay Road, conducted traffic control on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated a report of theft on Pond Circle, and conducted traffic enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick investigated a report of trespassing on Ledgewood Court.

Officer Joseph Booth investigated a report of an erratic vehicle on Coastal Market Drive, issued a warning for a defect on Main Street, conducted traffic control on Main Street, conducted traffic control on Bristol Road, issued a warning for speeding on Bristol Road., and issued a warning for a defect on Bristol Road.

Oct. 5: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, issued a warning for speeding on Biscay Road, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Bristol Road, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester assisted another agency on School Street, took a report of a domestic incident on Main Street, and investigated a report of suspicious activity on Belvedere Road.

Oct. 6: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted another agency on Pond Circle, conducted traffic control on Church Street, investigated a motor vehicle accident on Courtyard Street, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen at the police department, and assisted a citizen on Belvedere Road.

Officer Sylvester investigated reports of theft on Cathedral Pines Road, suspicious activity on Main Street, and a 9-1-1 call on Egypt Road.

Oct. 7: Officer Phil Tessier investigated reports of suspicious activity on Parking Lot Lane and on Elm Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, and investigated a report of theft on Cathedral Pines Road.

Chief Warlick assisted another agency on Parking Lot Lane, took a police information report on Elm Street, and conducted a pumpkin deployment escort on Main Street.

Officer Tessier took a police information report on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin took a report of found property on Parking Lot Lane, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and took a report of lost property on Parking Lot Lane.

Officer Sylvester investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Miles Street, assisted another agency on Bristol Road, investigated an alarm on Main Street, conducted a welfare check on Hutchings Road, and investigated an alarm on Main Street.

Oct. 8: Officer Tessier conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, served paperwork on Ledgewood Court Drive, investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street – no injury reported, assisted a citizen on Standpipe Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Booth assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Oct. 9: Officer Tessier assisted with a traffic hazard on Parking Lot Lane.

Officer Booth assisted another agency on Main Street, conducted a welfare check on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, and investigated a car v. deer crash on Pine Ridge Road, no human injury.

Oct. 10: Officer Booth issued a warning for speeding on Route 1, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Main Street, and investigated a juvenile problem on Elm Street.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 190 calls for service.

