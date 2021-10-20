Damariscotta Police Report

Arrests

Anthony McCullagh, Damariscotta, warrant, Oct. 16.

Summonses

Nancy Dedrick, Newcastle, using a hand-held device while driving and failing to stop at a red light on Main Street, Oct. 13.

Gavin Hayford, Bristol, speeding on Main Street, Oct. 15.

Nicholas Tavernakis, St. George, speeding on Main Street, Oct. 17.

Nicholas Melehov, Walpole, speeding on Bristol Road, Oct. 17.

Gillian Petersen, Basking Ridge, NJ, speeding on Biscay Road, Oct. 17.

Other activity

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Oct. 11-17:

Oct. 11: Sgt. Erick Halpin is investigating an ATV complaint on Biscay Road, investigated a report of threatening on Biscay Road, assisted another agency on School Street, and conducted traffic control on Main Street.

Officer Joseph Booth assisted a citizen on Main Street, issued a warning for speeding on Main Street, investigated a car v. deer accident on Route 1, no human injury, took a police information report on Locust Lane, conducted a pedestrian check on Egypt Road, assisted a citizen on Miles Street, took a report of found property on Elm Street, and conducted a pedestrian check on Main Street.

Oct. 12: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on High Street, assisted another agency on Miles Street, and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester assisted a citizen on Parking Lot Lane, and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Oct. 13: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, issued a warning for speeding on Main Street, and a warning for speeding on Biscay Road, and conducted traffic enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester issued a warning for speeding on Main Street.

Oct. 14: Officer Phil Tessier assisted a citizen on Lakehurst Lane, and assisted another agency on Powell Lane.

Sgt. Halpin took a police information report on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, and issued a warning for speeding on Bristol Road.

Officer Sylvester investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street, no injury reported, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Oct. 15: Officer Tessier investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street, no injury reported, assisted with a complaint of trespassing on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, conducted a welfare check on High Street, and conducted a pedestrian check on Biscay Road.

Officer Booth conducted traffic control on Bristol Road, issued a warning for a defect on Main Street, issued a warning for speeding on Main Street, issued a warning for failure to stop at a stop sign on School Street, and conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester issued a warning for speeding on Main Street.

Oct. 16: Officer Tessier investigated an alarm on Main Street.

Officer Booth assisted another agency on Back Meadow Road, issued two separate warnings for speeding on Main Street, issued a warning for speeding on School Street, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, and removed a traffic hazard from Main Street.

Oct. 17: Officer Booth investigated a report of suspicious activity on Belvedere Road, assisted a citizen on Lessner Road, investigated a report of a missing person on Bristol Road, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Officer Tessier took a report of lost property on Main Street.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 163 calls for service.

