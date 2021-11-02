Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Oct. 25-31.

Summonses

Nicholas Tavernakis, St. George, speeding on Bristol Road, Oct. 29.

Brody Sanborn, Washington, speeding on Route 1, Oct. 30.

Other activity

Oct. 25: Officer Billy Smith investigated an alarm on Main Street.

Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a report of lost property on Main Street, assisted with an animal complaint on School Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, took a report of lost property on Main Street, investigated a car and deer crash on School Street (no human injury), and assisted another agency on Main Street.

Chief Warlick took a police information report on School Street.

Officer Joseph Booth conducted traffic control on Bristol Road, issued a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, investigated a report of criminal mischief on Standpipe Road, and conducted a welfare check on Meadow Court.

Oct. 26: Sgt. Halpin investigated a car and deer crash on Biscay Road (no human injury), conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated an alarm on Miles Center Way, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester assisted a citizen on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Edward Ave.

Oct. 27: Sgt. Halpin issued a warning for speeding on Biscay Road.

Officer Sylvester investigated a report of a hit and run motor vehicle accident on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, and investigated an animal complaint on Main Street.

Oct. 28: Officer Phil Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted with a juvenile problem on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, took a report of lost property on High Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Sgt. Halpin investigated a report of trespassing on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, assisted a citizen on School Street, and served paperwork on Ledgewood Court.

Officer Sylvester assisted with a suicidal subject on Belvedere Road, investigated a juvenile problem on Main Street, and issued a warning for speeding on Biscay Road.

Oct. 29: Officer Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a police information report on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer Booth assisted a citizen on Miles Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, issued a warning for speeding on Main Street, issued two warnings in two separate incidents for no lights after dark on Main Street, issued a warning for operation and speeding on Biscay Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Biscay Road, and issued a warning for speeding on Bristol Road.

Officer Sylvester and Officer Booth investigated a report of suspicious activity on Barstow Road.

Oct. 30: Officer Tessier took a police information report on Ledgewood Court Drive, and served paperwork on South Road.

Officer Booth investigated a report of trespassing on Standpipe Road, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Oct. 31: Officer Tessier took a report of a traffic hazard on Biscay Road, and investigated an alarm on Miles Street.

Sgt. Halpin, Officer Booth, and Officer Smith participated in trunk-or-treat at Great Salt Bay School.

Officer Booth assisted another agency on Meadow Court, took a police information report on Church Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Church Street, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Parking Lot Lane, investigated a complaint of harassment on Parking Lot Lane, took a police information report on Main Street, and investigated a report of an abandoned utility trailer on Route 1.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 155 calls for service.

