Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Nov. 1-7:

Arrests

Sherrey Paige, Boothbay Harbor, failure to report a motor vehicle accident, driving to endanger, operating under the influence, refusing to submit to arrest and assault on Main Street, Nov. 5.

Summonses

Sherrey Paige, Boothbay Harbor, operating a defective motor vehicle and failure to provide proof of insurance on Main Street, Nov. 5.

Sean Norton, Crested Butte, Colo., proof of insurance on Biscay Road, Nov. 6.

Other activity

Nov. 1: Officer Joseph Booth assisted a citizen on Miles Street, and investigated a domestic incident on Biscay Road.

Sgt. Erick Halpin assisted with a traffic hazard on Main Street, conducted a drug investigation on Main Street, investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street (no injury, non-reportable damage), conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Nov. 2: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a report of lost property on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street (no injury reported), issued a warning for speeding on Main Street, assisted with a parking problem on Church Street, took a report of lost property on Chapman Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, and investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street (no injury reported).

Officer Kyle Sylvester took a police information report on Biscay Road, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Biscay Road, and issued a warning for speeding on Main Street.

Nov. 3: Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, and investigated an animal complaint on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road, issued a warning for speeding on Main Street, assisted another agency on Schooner Street, and investigated a report of threatening on Ebert Lane.

Nov. 4: Officer Phil Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted another agency on Schooner Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and investigated an alarm on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen on Barstow Road.

Officer Sylvester took a report of trespassing on Ledgewood Court, investigated a noise complaint on Standpipe Road, investigated a report of an unwanted subject on Miles Street, assisted a citizen on Miles Street, and investigated a report of suspicious activity on Elm Street.

Nov. 5: Officer Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Route 1, investigated a motor vehicle accident on Parking Lot Lane, served paperwork on Church Street, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Sylvester took a report of found property on Bristol Road, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Nov. 6: Officer Tessier took information of a late report motor vehicle accident (no injury, non-reportable), and assisted a citizen on Egypt Road.

Officer Booth took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, conducted traffic control on Main Street, issued a warning for operation on Biscay Road, issued a warning for improper passing on Main Street, and conducted a pedestrian check on Main Street.

Nov. 7: Officer Tessier assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Officer Booth assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated a loud noise complaint on Parking Lot Lane, and issued a warning for speeding on Main Street.

Damariscotta Police Department responded to 140 calls for service.

