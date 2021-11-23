Advanced Search
Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Nov. 15-21:

Nov. 15: Sgt. Erick Halpin assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Biscay Road, took a police information report on Main Street, took a police information report on Church Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, and took a police information report on Elm Street.

Officer Joseph Booth conducted traffic control on Route 1.

Nov. 16: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, responded to and investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Miles Street (no injuries), and assisted a citizen on Miles Center Way.

Chief Jason Warlick took a report of lost property at the police department.

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated a police information report on Miles Street.

Nov. 17: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted a welfare check on Biscay Road, assisted a citizen on Chapman Street, took a report of a phone scam on School Street, conducted a welfare check on Main Street, took a police information report on Hodgdon Street, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, and investigated an alarm on Fir Tree Lane.

Nov. 18: Officer Phil Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Biscay Road, took a police information report on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

Chief Warlick took a police information report on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen at the police department, investigated a car vs. deer crash on Bristol Road (no human injury, non-reportable damage), investigated a report of suspicious activity on Standpipe Road, investigated an alarm on Main Street, and investigated a loud noise complaint on Meadow Court.

Nov. 19: Officer Tessier investigated an alarm on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted with a mental health issue on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, took a report of trespassing on Main Street, and took a report of found property on Main Street.

Officer Booth gave a warning for speeding and failure to obey traffic signal on Main Street.

Nov. 20: Officer Booth investigated a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane, took a police information report on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, and gave a warning for defect on Biscay Road.

Officer Tessier investigated a report of trespassing on Main Street, investigated a car vs. pedestrian crash on Main Street (non-reportable damage, no injury reported), investigated an alarm on Williams Plaza, and took a report of suspicious activity on Twin Cove Lane.

Nov. 21: Officer Tessier is investigating a report of harassment on Main Street and took information of a late report motor vehicle accident on Main Street (no injury reported).

Officer Booth gave a warning for no headlights after dark on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, and took a report of a missing person on Church Street (person was located).

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 126 calls for service.

