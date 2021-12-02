Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Damariscotta Police Report

at

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Nov. 22-28:

Arrests

Eric Cronk, Newcastle, outstanding warrant, at the police department, Nov. 22.

Other activity

Nov. 22: Officer Joseph Booth issued a warning for operation on School Street, investigated an alarm on Main Street, and investigated a report of theft on Main Street.

Sgt. Erick Halpin investigated an alarm on Main Street, took a report of lost property on Miles Street, and investigated a report of theft on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick took a police information report on Main Street.

Nov. 23: Sgt. Halpin investigated an animal complaint on Bristol Road, took a report of a traffic hazard on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen at the police department, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a police information report on School Street, and assisted another agency on Miles Center Way.

Officer Kyle Sylvester took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, and issued a warning for operation and a defect on Route 1.

Nov. 24: Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Standpipe Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Mills Road, and took a report of theft from a motor vehicle on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated a loud noise complaint on High Street, and assisted a citizen on Hodgdon Street.

Nov.25: Officer Phil Tessier assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street, and conducted a welfare check on Egypt Road.

Nov. 26: Officer Tessier served paperwork at the police department, assisted another agency on Egypt Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted another agency on Blue Haven Lane, and investigated an alarm on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Nov. 27: Officer Sylvester investigated a motor vehicle accident on Biscay Road (no injury reported), and conducted winter parking enforcement on Main Street

Officer Tessier conducted a pedestrian check on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Main Street, assisted another agency on Twin Cove Lane, and investigated a motor vehicle accident on Shamrock Lane no injury reported.

Officer Booth assisted another agency on Main Street.

Nov. 28:  Officer Booth conducted a welfare check on School Street, and investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street no injury reported.

Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Main Street.

Chief Warlick and Officer Billy Smith conducted a special detail on Main Street.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 121 calls for service.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^