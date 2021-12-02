Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Nov. 22-28:

Arrests

Eric Cronk, Newcastle, outstanding warrant, at the police department, Nov. 22.

Other activity

Nov. 22: Officer Joseph Booth issued a warning for operation on School Street, investigated an alarm on Main Street, and investigated a report of theft on Main Street.

Sgt. Erick Halpin investigated an alarm on Main Street, took a report of lost property on Miles Street, and investigated a report of theft on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick took a police information report on Main Street.

Nov. 23: Sgt. Halpin investigated an animal complaint on Bristol Road, took a report of a traffic hazard on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen at the police department, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a police information report on School Street, and assisted another agency on Miles Center Way.

Officer Kyle Sylvester took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, and issued a warning for operation and a defect on Route 1.

Nov. 24: Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Standpipe Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Mills Road, and took a report of theft from a motor vehicle on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated a loud noise complaint on High Street, and assisted a citizen on Hodgdon Street.

Nov.25: Officer Phil Tessier assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street, and conducted a welfare check on Egypt Road.

Nov. 26: Officer Tessier served paperwork at the police department, assisted another agency on Egypt Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted another agency on Blue Haven Lane, and investigated an alarm on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Nov. 27: Officer Sylvester investigated a motor vehicle accident on Biscay Road (no injury reported), and conducted winter parking enforcement on Main Street

Officer Tessier conducted a pedestrian check on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Main Street, assisted another agency on Twin Cove Lane, and investigated a motor vehicle accident on Shamrock Lane no injury reported.

Officer Booth assisted another agency on Main Street.

Nov. 28: Officer Booth conducted a welfare check on School Street, and investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street no injury reported.

Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Main Street.

Chief Warlick and Officer Billy Smith conducted a special detail on Main Street.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 121 calls for service.

