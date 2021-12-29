Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Dec. 20-26:

Arrests

Nicholas Meiggs, Damariscotta, domestic violence criminal mischief, domestic violence stalking, and domestic violence assault, Dec. 22.

Summons

Owen Barter, Boothbay Harbor, speeding, Biscay Road, Dec. 20.

Other activity

Dec. 20: Officer Joseph Booth investigated a noise complaint on Meadow Court, responded to a noise complaint on Meadow Court, assisted a citizen on Meadow Court, and assisted another agency on Main Street.

Sgt. Erick Halpin assisted a citizen on School Street.

Chief Jason Warlick conducted a compliance check on School Street.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin investigated a report of a stolen vehicle on Parking Lot Lane (vehicle located).

Dec. 21: Officer Booth investigated a loud noise complaint on Jackie’s Trail, conducted traffic enforcement on Biscay Road, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, took a police information report on Powell Lane, assisted another agency on Ledgewood Court, and gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin investigated a loud noise complaint on Meadow Court and investigated a car vs. deer collision on Route 1 (no human injury reported).

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated a report of suspicious activity on Coastal Market Drive, assisted another agency on Lessner Road, and investigated a report of an assault on Main Street.

Chief Warlick assisted another agency on Juniper Lane.

Dec. 22: Officer Sylvester took a report of trespassing on Main Street, assisted another agency on School Street, and investigated a domestic incident that occurred on Main Street.

Officer Booth assisted with a civil issue on North Road and conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

Chief Warlick assisted another agency on Juniper Lane.

Sgt. Halpin conducted a check in at the police department.

Dec. 23: Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin conducted a special detail.

Dec. 24: Officer Phil Tessier investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Parking Lot Lane (no injuries, non-reportable damage) and took a report of fraud on Eagle Lane.

Dec. 25: Officer Tessier took a police information report on Route 1 and assisted with traffic control on Main Street.

Officer Booth assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane.

Dec. 26: Officer Tessier investigated a report of harassment on Oyster Creek Lane and assisted with traffic control on Main Street.

Officer Booth investigated suspicious activity on Paper Mill Road, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, assisted with a suicidal subject on Meadow Court, and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 142 calls for service.

