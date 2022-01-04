Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Dec. 27, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022:

Summonses

Kevin Watras, Glastonbury, Conn., speeding on Main Street, Dec. 27.

Jacob Craig, Bristol, speeding on Route 1, Dec. 28.

Dennis Johns, Waldoboro, speeding on Route 1, Dec. 29.

Other activity

Dec. 27: Officer Joseph Booth investigated a loud noise complaint on Meadow Court, assisted another agency on Main Street on two separate occasions, issued a warning for no headlights after dark on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, issued a warning for failure to obey traffic control device and a defect on Bristol Road, and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Sgt. Erick Halpin took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, assisted a citizen on Coastal Market Drive, assisted a citizen on School Street, issued a warning for speeding on Main Street

Chief Jason Warlick assisted a citizen on Keene Woods Road.

Dec. 28: Officer Booth assisted with a parking problem on School Street, investigated a police information report on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane on two separate occasions, and assisted with a domestic incident on Water Street.

Chief Warlick is investigating a report of theft on Lakehurst Lane.

Officer Kyle Sylvester assisted another agency on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Ledgewood Court.

Dec. 29: Chief Warlick took a police information report on Jackie’s Trail.

Sgt. Halpin investigated a traffic hazard on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester issued a warning for no lights after dark and a defect on Main Street.

Dec. 30: Sgt. Halpin assisted with an animal complaint on Main Street.

Officer Phil Tessier investigated a traffic hazard on Bristol Road.

Officer Sylvester took a report of found property on Elm Street.

Dec. 31: Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Main Street, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Church Street, and assisted another agency on Lessner Road.

Officer Sylvester assisted with an animal complaint on Lessner Road.

Jan. 1: Officer Tessier took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Officer Booth took a police information report on Main Street, assisted another agency on Hodgdon Street, and issued a warning for speeding on Biscay Road.

Jan. 2: Officer Booth investigated suspicious activity on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Route 1, and issued a warning for speeding on Route 1.

Damariscotta Police Department responded to 120 calls for service during the time period of Dec. 27, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022.

